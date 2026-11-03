Meleek Thomas’ First NBA Start for Cavs Was Full of Lessons

The first start is officially in the books for Meleek Thomas. And though the Cavs could not close out the Thunder, there were plenty of positives to take away from the rookie. He logged 26 minutes overall and got to close out a game for the first time.

Injuries are never a good thing in the association, and the only thing that can be perceived as a plus from any of them is the opportunities for the others. It enables the next-man-up to hit the floor and try to provide something they may not get to otherwise.

The team would be best off with Peyton Watson back on the floor along with Jaylon Tyson, but on a night with both out, Thomas made things happen.

Here are a few things learned from his first start in the association.

1) He Does Not Lack Confidence

Answering questions from Cleveland.com reporter Chris Fedor, Meleek Thomas discussed what his first start meant to him.

"It means everything to me. You obviously dream of getting here but then to be able to contribute to winning so early in the season by starting the game and being able to help your guys out. It just means the world to me."

Meleek on his first NBA start:



"It means everything to me. You obviously dream of getting here but then to be able to contribute to winning so early in the season by starting the game and being bale to help your guys out. It just means the world to me."



(h/t @ChrisFedor) pic.twitter.com/wacCY3Bojg — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 3, 2026

It was clear from the get-go that the rookie didn’t lack confidence. He was calling for the rock on the opening possessions of the ball-game, and making sure to continue to get to the same spots that he’s gotten buckets from already.

Thomas missed a few shots early on before finding the same rhythm that was on display for the three previous ball-games.

2) He’s Ready For The NBA

A statement that became true after his NBA debut, not that it wasn’t apparent already is that Meleek Thomas is already ready.. Contributing as a starter is the marker for proving you fully belong. Kenny Atkinson had to make some tough closing decisions, in part because of his’ energy for the day. They had him guarding the best player in the league as the clock was dwindling down,

There were so many “fun” moments with Thomas last night. Whether it was playing in one shoe and getting the stop on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (and nearly hitting the shot on the other end), or getting hot during the team’s monstrous third-quarter run.

Cavs rookie Maleek Thomas lacked no confidence with only one shoe. 😅 pic.twitter.com/sAsjvLUoYh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 3, 2026

It’s hard to fathom why this was a second-round pick, but this is Cleveland’s luck in the situation. He has played like he’s belonged from minute one, and now he’s doing it as a starter.

3) Very Impressive Consistency For A Rookie

All four of Meleek Thomas’ NBA games have now seen him score 10+ points. He has not shied away if the shot hasn’t fallen, but also knows to continue to move it around. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell were looking for him early and often.

16 shots in 26 minutes, amounting to 17 points is not too shabby at all. A tough missed lay-up (he was open) in the late moments did cost the team dearly. But the rookie is still just four games in. It isn’t PERFECT. But it’s still very much positive.

Meleek Thomas was fantastic offensively. pic.twitter.com/tiCsXF77tq — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 3, 2026

As soon as Peyton Watson returns from injury, Thomas will return to a bench role. And when that happens, he’ll still be ready to let it go. This is a future NBA star, ready for every opportunity.