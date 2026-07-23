Cleveland Cavaliers Have 7-Day Window That Could Change Their Entire Offseason

The Cavaliers have currently signed 11 of the 15 required players to be NBA compliant ahead of the 2026/27 regular season, and $25,314,365 in space before they hit the first apron.

One of the remaining roster spots we know will belong to Summer League standout Meleek Thomas.

Many debated whether the Cavaliers will convert Thomas’ contract into a two-way deal for roster space; however, the reality is Meleek’s contract is guaranteed which is enough to keep him out of the G-League for now.

There is however, a little wrinkle in the details of Thomas’ contract which suggests the Cavs must make their offseason moves sooner rather than later.

Since Thomas was signed with a rookie second-round pick exception, his contract doesn’t count against the Cavs cap number from July 1st(the date that he signed) until July 30th which is only 1 week away.

What does this mean?

This means that the Cavs have a “free” $1.4 million in cap space to work with for 7 more days, after which Thomas becomes a rostered player and his $1.4 million salary hit becomes official for the Cavaliers.

This is a new addition to the CBA, added in 2023, and if the Cavaliers are looking to take advantage of it, expect there to be moves soon. Very soon.

While most fans' initial reaction will be to scoff at what seems like a small amount of cap space, remember, at Meleek Thomas’ signing back on July 1, Koby Altman provided us with this quote.

We certainly need to navigate this tax and second apron…

Every million dollars counts. We’re trying to be smart and efficient at the same time Koby Altman

This is essentially foreshadowing by Altman, that he plans to take advantage of this small amount of cap space he has been smart enough to generate.

How could it be used?

Recent buzz that LeBron was reportedly nearing a decision before Adam Silver put pressure on him, causing James to delay his decision further could suggest he was/is prepared to sign ahead of July 30th with the Cavaliers.

It is very possible that LeBron was prepared to sign ahead of Silver’s criticisms, and asked the Cavaliers if they would be okay with delaying a while longer.

In theory, Altman would have had no issues with a further delay so long as LeBron signs ahead of July 30th so he can sort the rest of his free agents before Thomas’ cap hit becomes official.

Regardless of LeBron’s decision, the Cavaliers must make moves within the next week should they want to maximize their spending power this offseason. To stand pat and continue to wait would be a mistake.