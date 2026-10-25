It's not a secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers need a big season from Evan Mobley. While his basketball card numbers look great through the first two games, many Cavs fans feel his play is inconsistent.

Mobley is an elite talent; there's no doubt. He's a former NBA All-Star, an All-NBA talent, and he was the 2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. 2026 was a disappointing year for Evan; between battling a recurring calf injury and his shooting struggles, he left much to be desired.

His postseason performance was the best of his season and arguably the Cavaliers' best player on their run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Evan Mobley made a major contribution to the Cavaliers' win Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 20 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks.

This is a performance many NBA players dream of having in a single game. But many of the Cavaliers' fans feel it isn't enough.

On Thursday night in the season-opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mobley had another great game, scoring 18 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. In the second half, Mobley scored just three points on four shots and only two rebounds.

Now, there are a few dynamics that can contribute to the up and down play.

Coaching:

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Atkinson has always given Mobley credit when asked. In his first season coaching with the Cavaliers, Mobley had the best season of his NBA career. Atkinson also emphasized Mobley being the team's best player on their run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Through his first three years, Kenny has had a different game plan. for Evan each year. At some point, the Cavaliers' coaching staff has to decide the best way to use Evan moving forward.

The Backcourt:

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard James Harden (1) talk during a free throw attempt during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For bigs to get the ball, they rely heavily on the lead ball-handlers to get them touches. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have both also praised Mobley to the media, but have also contributed to times when he doesn't seem to be part of the game plan.

They're two great players; Harden is a former NBA MVP, and Mitchell is consistently selected to the NBA All-Star Game. But they've also had moments when they could have given Mobley more chances offensively more often, and at times, didn't do so.

Evan Himself:

Oct 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anyone who has followed my work covering the Cavs knows I am as high on Evan Mobley as anyone; I've even gone as far as to call him my favorite player in the league.

But, with that being said, second halves like the one he had in Philadelphia have happened a few too many times. Evan has told the media all off-season that he has a chip on his shoulder after not being selected for any superlatives last season.

If we can see more of the Mobley we saw in the Brooklyn game on Saturday, and the first half of the game Thursday vs. Brooklyn, then it'll be difficult for the NBA to avoid rewarding Mobley for his stellar play. Now, can Evan put his fate in his own hands for the remainder of the season?