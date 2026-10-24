What to Know About the Cleveland Cavaliers Home Opener Against the Brooklyn Nets

It won't be hard for the Cavs to improve upon their performance from Thursday. Tonight the Cavs play their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

This team is coming off of a 29 point blown lead in their opening game of the season against LeBron James and his new Philadelphia 76ers. That loss brought some much needed criticism from everybody.

Those blown leads are not representative of NBA Champions. They have to show out tonight in the home opener against Brooklyn for the fans after that embarrassing performance.

Philadelphia were able to force the Cavs to change their offense and the team did not try to fight it, which is where these issues are coming from.

With that, tonight there needs to be more usage from the front court for the entire game. It is much more likely to happen against the Nets who traded away their best big man this offseason. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can cook tonight if they actively are getting the ball at the basket because that has shown to be when the Cavaliers are at their best.

A player that would probably like to have played better in his season debut, Peyton Watson was not good offensively. He shot 2-7 and 0-3 from the three point line. Watson had missed a lot of shots when the team was trying to make a comeback and then his defensive ability dropped off of his lack of confidence.

But he is also not expected to come in and carry the Cavs offense, he is coming in as the defensive centerpiece of this offense heavy team. Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey struggled in that first half and he held his opponents to pass out more and led to missed shots and turnovers.

Where to catch the Nets at Cavs game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Nets at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -11.5

O/U: 228.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell 30+ points +186

Cavaliers 120, Nets 110: The Cavs desperately need a win tonight to bring even the slightest bit of confidence to the team. Going into the game tonight, to beat Brooklyn it will be about shutting down Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr.

In their first game, no other player scored more than 10 besides those two. It is one of the teams biggest weaknesses, that beyond those two scorers, they have young players still developing their game.

The only issue that could come is that they have guys who are young and fast which looks like it is going to be a problem for the Cavs once again this year.

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