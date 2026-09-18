Could Kyrie Irving Be The Missing Piece In Detroit?

For the Detroit Pistons to take another step forward, they need to acquire a true co-star for Cade Cunningham. While the Pistons had a phenomenal 60-win regular season, their flaws were shown in the playoffs.

With Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson as Detroit’s supporting cast to Cunningham, that left them extremely vulnerable on the offensive end. Once Orlando and Cleveland double-teamed Cunningham on the perimeter, Detroit’s offense became ineffective.

Jan 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and center Jalen Duren (0) on a time out against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way to fix that would be for the Pistons to bring in offensive relief. There are some intriguing names that could be on the market like New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III and Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr.

But there’s no better fit for all sides than Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. The 34-year-old will make his return to the court this season after missing all of 2025-26 with an ACL injury.

As the Mavs build around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, president Masai Ujiri will need to focus on re-acquiring the draft assets that they lost during the Luka Doncic era. Detroit still has full control of all their own first rounders. In my opinion, that’s a match made in heaven for both sides, with Dallas needing future assets, and Detroit looking for an experienced star.

I believe Dallas will be open to a move like this near the trade deadline in February.

Mar 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Basketball Fit

Through his 15 seasons in the league, it has been proven that Kyrie Irving’s teams thrive the most when he is the second option to a superstar. From winning a title in Cleveland with LeBron James to making the NBA Finals in Dallas with Luka Doncic, Irving has played extremely well with other stars.

Cade Cunningham’s ability to score and make plays for his teammates at a 6-foot-6 frame is very reminiscent of what Doncic has done throughout his career. If Cunningham could have Irving as his backcourt partner, that would make the Pistons a nightmare to defend for the first time in a while.

Offensively, Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff could have many opportunities to experiment. Having a threat like Irving as a release valve for Cunningham and the other Pistons youngsters would be refreshing for Detroit, considering the load that Cunningham has taken throughout his career.

In the clutch, Detroit lost some key games in last year’s playoffs, including Games 3 and 5 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. A big reason for that was the turnover issues from Cunningham, because of all the pressure he was under to carry his team. Kyrie Irving is one of the clutchest players in NBA history, known for making big shots.

With all the other major moves that the Eastern Conference made, the Pistons need a transaction to keep up with the likes of Philadelphia, Miami, Toronto and of course, the reigning champion New York Knicks.

Jan 31, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Potential Trades

With Irving still on a $39 million salary, the framework of a deal would most likely include a third team with cap space to take on extra players.

Detroit gets Kyrie Irving; Dallas gets Ron Holland II, Jerami Grant, a 2027 Pistons first, a 2029 Pistons first; Memphis gets Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Paul Reed, Tolu Smith, a 2027 Pistons second

Detroit gets Kyrie Irving; Dallas gets Ron Holland II, Terance Mann, a 2027 Pistons first, a 2029 Pistons first; Brooklyn gets Duncan Robinson, Paul Reed, Tolu Smith, a 2027 Pistons second



Feb 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Ausar Thompson (9) chat against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pistons’ Ceiling With Kyrie Irving?

I think this would mightily improve Detroit’s chances of making it to the Eastern Conference Finals or even the NBA Finals. There’s nothing like having a player like Irving, who has tremendous playoff experiences that he can share with his teammates, while also still being a very strong player on the floor.

OH MY GOODNESS, KYRIE IRVING WINS THE GAME WITH A LEFT-HANDED FLOATER ‼️



SPECIAL. 🤯#TissotBuzzerBeater#YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/NJiVbYtV7p — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2024