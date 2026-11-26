With only one more NBA Cup game to go, some factors in the Cleveland Cavaliers' game need to change if they want to make a major run in the mid-season competition.

In the group stages, they’ve come out well; now, to win this thing, two of their biggest problems become apparent when a prize like one million dollars is up for grabs.

Limiting Offensive Rebounding and Second Chance Scoring

These really go together. So many of the losses the Cavs have suffered this year have been due to a lack of offensive rebounding. Across the league, they are 29th in offensive rebounding opportunities.

Teams like the Knicks and Hornets demolished them because of their ability to get the ball back out off the rim to shooters who do not miss.

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Norchad Omier (77) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Landry Shamet in New York and Grayson Allen in Charlotte dropped major scoring nights against the Cavs because Cleveland left players open to crash the glass. But the major problem is that, despite the entire team going for the rebound, they are still unsuccessful.

This has been, by a wide margin, the biggest team concern that will not only cost them the NBA Cup, but also the entire season.

Kenny Atkinson Lineup Changes

A few of these lineup choices he has made this season need some serious questioning. In the most recent loss to the Bulls, only two five-man lineups of nine had a positive plus/minus.

One of the best lineups of the night came from a James Harden-led lineup that consisted of two-way big man Norchad Omier, rookie Meleek Thomas, Tyrese Proctor, and Jaylon Tyson. A super small-ball lineup, but one that is pretty sound defensively.

That lineup, however, only played just under five minutes together; in those five minutes, it showed that these young players have a serious future with the Cavaliers.

The regular, fully healthy starting five has become the team’s second-worst lineup, yet they’ve played nearly 100 minutes together. To compare that, taking out Jarrett Allen and inserting Sam Merrill into the starting lineup is the team's best lineup.

The best and worst five man units with at least 13 minutes played as a unit. pic.twitter.com/ZmJ1r7u4wx — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 24, 2026

Overall, some of these Kenny decisions really are confusing at times. Sometimes James Harden will be on the court for 8-9 minutes without Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter; then he comes in for Harden and scores 10-15 points on his own, but it’s then too late to win.

You also have to look at guys like Sam Merrill or Jaylon Tyson, who have yet to find their footing this season and realistically should be getting fewer minutes because of that. Being tenured members of the team has gotten them into the lineup, but they are not performing like it.

With just over a week until the NBA Cup tournament portion begins, getting a hold of both a go-to lineup and finding players who can keep the ball in your hands is ideal.