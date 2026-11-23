Peyton Watson, Cleveland's prized acquisition of the offseason, is giving the Cavaliers reasons to believe his offense is beginning to catch up with his defensive contributions.

Over his last two games, Watson has averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range. His 69.8% true shooting percentage ranks second on the team during that stretch.

Two games cannot establish that his early shooting struggles are behind him. But the combination of improved finishing, perimeter accuracy and contributions away from the ball offers an encouraging direction.

Perhaps the most useful development is that Watson has produced without needing to dominate possessions.

He has averaged 35 touches per game, sixth on the team, and 13 frontcourt touches, ninth. His two drives per game also rank ninth, illustrating how much of his recent offensive involvement has come away from the ball.

With a 19.5% usage rate, Watson has remained involved in finishing possessions while leaving much of the initial creation to Cleveland’s guards.

That makes his catch-and-shoot production particularly relevant. He has converted five of 10 such attempts during the two-game stretch, giving teammates a more dependable target when defenses shift toward the ball.

His corner shooting provides another reason for optimism. Watson is connecting on roughly 56% of his corner 3-pointers, building on an area in which he shot 52% last season, ranking in the 95th percentile.

That history matters. Success from a familiar location offers a stronger foundation for confidence than a brief shooting surge alone. Cleveland can continue looking for opportunities to place Watson in those spots while evaluating whether his broader perimeter accuracy stabilizes.

Peyton Watson 5/10 (50.0%) over his last 2 games from deep. pic.twitter.com/ju8vXz6uSO — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 21, 2026

His finishing has improved, too.

Watson has converted roughly 67% of his attempts at the rim over the last two games. Making those opportunities gives him another way to contribute when defenders close aggressively on his outside shot or turn their attention elsewhere.

The combination creates a straightforward offensive path: finish open perimeter opportunities, move into available space and capitalize near the basket. That's honestly all the Cavs have needed from him at this point.

Watson has also helped create chances for others through screening.

His 1.5 screen assists per game rank second on the Cavaliers during the stretch, as do the 3.5 points per game generated from those screens.

Those contributions help explain why his offensive value extends beyond his own shooting line. An effective screen can free a ballhandler or shooter without requiring Watson to receive a pass, an especially useful skill in lineups featuring established creators. This is a useful skill to bring to the proverbial table as a small forward.

His defensive activity has remained part of the package. Watson’s statistical profile includes a 1.9% block rate, a 1.6% steal rate and a 14.8% defensive rebounding percentage.

Cleveland has posted a plus-15.9 net rating during his minutes over the last two games, the second-highest figure on the team. That result reflects the work of entire lineups, but it supports the broader picture of productive minutes.

The next step is sustaining the improvement against different coverages and over a longer stretch. His recent shooting percentages will fluctuate, and Cleveland still needs reliable execution when open shots stop falling.

Watson’s screening, defensive activity and willingness to operate off the ball give him ways to remain useful through those changes.

For now, the Cavaliers have evidence of progress. Watson is finishing better, converting perimeter opportunities and helping teammates find space — the ingredients for a more dependable offensive role. Continue to have patience, Cavs fans; it could pay off.