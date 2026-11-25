Peyton Watson is beginning to give the Cleveland Cavaliers the combination of efficient offense and defensive disruption they envisioned. Against the New York Knicks, they will need that progress to continue.

Watson has averaged 12.3 points, six rebounds, two assists and 2.7 blocks over his last three appearances while shooting 53.8% from the field and 50% from the 3-point range.

The stretch has included different kinds of contributions. He scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers against Indiana, then collected 10 rebounds and blocked six shots in Cleveland’s loss to Chicago.

Those performances illustrate how Watson can influence games even when his scoring fluctuates. The challenge against New York is bringing those strengths together.

Making the open opportunities count

Watson’s recent perimeter accuracy gives Cleveland reason for encouragement after an uneven offensive start.

He has made six of 11 catch-and-shoot attempts during the three-game stretch and is connecting on 60% of his corner 3-pointers. The corner has been a productive location before: He shot 52% there last season, ranking in the 95th percentile.

Cleveland does not need him to sustain those recent percentages indefinitely. It needs him to consistently punish defenders who leave him to help against Donovan Mitchell, James Harden or the Cavaliers’ interior scorers. That's all it's ever truly been needed from Watson at his core.

His improved finishing matters for the same reason. Watson has converted roughly 60% of his attempts at the rim over his last three games, giving him another way to capitalize when teammates create an advantage.

He has produced while operating largely away from the ball. Watson averages 35 touches during the stretch, fifth on the team, but just 12 frontcourt touches, eighth. His 3.3 drives per game rank fifth.

With an 18.8% usage rate, his assignment has centered on complementing Cleveland’s primary creators and finishing opportunities within the offense. A role Watson seems built for.

Helping create space without the ball

Watson’s screening has supplied another useful contribution.

His 1.3 screen assists and 3.3 points generated from those screens per game both rank second on the Cavaliers over his last three appearances.

Against New York, that activity can help Cleveland free its guards and create movement before a possession becomes dependent on an individual scoring attempt.

It also gives Watson a way to contribute when the ball does not find him. Screening, relocating and remaining available near the basket can make his offensive role more dependable than shooting alone.

His 64.6% true shooting percentage ranks third on Cleveland during the stretch, reflecting how effectively he has finished his opportunities.

Peyton Watson's 3rd Block pic.twitter.com/I7faLXivpJ — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 24, 2026

Turning defensive disruption into complete stops

Watson’s defensive production remains central to his value.

He has posted a 4.9% block rate and a 1.1% steal rate during the three-game stretch. His season block rate stands at 3.1%.

Since Nov. 16, he is one of six players averaging at least 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Myles Turner, Donovan Clingan and Victor Wembanyama.

That is a brief statistical window, but it highlights the range of his recent contributions.

Against New York, Cleveland needs his activity to produce completed defensive possessions. Watson’s 18.6% defensive rebounding percentage during the stretch is encouraging because a block or contested miss loses value if the opponent retrieves the ball.

Cleveland has posted a plus-12.6 net rating during his minutes over the last three appearances, the second-highest on the team. That reflects entire lineups, but Watson has supplied tangible reasons for those minutes to be productive.

Three games do not establish a permanent turnaround. They do provide a clear picture of what Cleveland needs against the Knicks: open shots converted, possessions extended through screening and defensive stops finished with rebounds.

Watson has recently shown he can provide each. Sustaining that combination would give the Cavaliers a more balanced performance on both ends. If nothing else, he is beginning to showcase the level of impact the Cavaliers envisioned upon acquiring him from Denver this past offseason.