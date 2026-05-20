Why Cavaliers Fans Shouldn’t Panic After Game 1 Meltdown

After Tuesday night’s loss, many fans' initial reaction was that the Cavs blew their best chance at winning an away game in Madison Square Garden.

However, this is a cynical viewpoint.

While it is embarrassing and crushing to blow a 22-point fourth quarter lead, it’s not very easy to make it to that juncture of the game with such a large lead either.

The bright side

The Cavaliers certainly had more positives to take away from the game as a whole compared to the Knicks. In fact outside of the Knicks final push to win the game, the Cavaliers dominated them throughout three quarters of playoff basketball.

While the Cavs would have won a hockey match, basketball is four quarters and that final spark from the Knicks was enough to combat 3 quarters of high level basketball from the Cavs.

From a strategic perspective, the Cavaliers had many different bright spots that showed they will be competitors this series.

Dennis Schroder showed that he is more than up to the defensive challenge of matching up with Jalen Brunson; once he finds some consistency on offense, he’s sure to be a problem for the Knicks this series.

The Cavs other role players didn’t shy away from the spotlight of NYC either. Sam Merrill showed a confidence to shoot the three with impunity.

While Dean Wade has been credited primarily for his defensive performances this season, it’s noteworthy that he shot 60% from three last night in addition to his defensive duties(primarily against Brunson).

Evan Mobley showed that while his shot wasn’t falling with the efficiency he had hoped for, he will hound Karl-Anthony Towns on the boards. Mobley’s running mate, Jarrett Allen, remained a pest for the Knicks in the paint as well, reeling in 6 second-chance opportunities with offensive rebounds.

The Knicks don’t have much

Conversely, the Knicks only have what they gathered from their final run of the game to build off of for Game 2.

Sure, the Knicks can gameplan to attack Harden again. However, if Kenny makes an adjustment ahead of Thursday night’s game, Mike Brown will have to try something completely different.

The biggest takeaway from this game should be that the Knicks do not have much to build off of going into Game 2 outside of attacking Harden wherever he is at on the floor.

In contrast, the Cavs have both starters and bench role players that displayed levels of dominance that should cause problems for the Knicks moving forward through this series.