Where to Watch Game 3 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game 3: Time, Channel, Breakdown

They could not get it done. After blowing that 22 point lead in Game 1, it felt like the Cavaliers would not make a mistake like that again, and they did not.

The problem is that in the third quarter, the Cavs allowed another big Knicks run while the two teams were tied. A 23-5 run really ended things for the Cavs. Cleveland had a few chances at making a comeback, but every time it got close, the Knicks were able to get themselves out.

New York won the game 109-93 and took a 2-0 lead over the Cavs. Now Cleveland has to come back from that lead once again.

A lot went wrong for the Cavs in Game 2 that can still turn around. There is still reason to be confident in the team's chances of coming back.

Sam Merrill and Max Strus both had rough games. Both of them struggled to find their three point shot in Game 2. Merrill went 0-7 in Game 2 while Strus fouled out and only had one made three himself.

Merrill and Strus are going to be looking for some confidence now that the team is headed back to Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell post game was thrown all sorts of questions about the team’s chances after losing both games in New York. Mitchell was also asked about chances of him being injured, which he continued to deny and claim that he is great.

Kenny Atkinson has also kept a positive attitude despite the two bad losses as he blamed the loss on poor shooting nights.

Cleveland is looking to be just the third team to comeback from multiple 2-0 deficits in the same postseason.

Where to catch the Knicks at Cavs game?

Channel: ABC

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Knicks: No Reported Injuries

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart

OG Annunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Cavaliers at Pistons predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -2.5

O/U: 214.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley over 25 PTS. +830.

Cavaliers 118 Knicks 110: In the first half, Evan Mobley had 14 points on eight shot attempts and Jarrett Allen had nine points on six attempts. In the second half, Evan Mobley did not take a single shot.

That is a problem because the game was close in the first half of the game. Mobley not even getting a look at the ball needs to change. He has dominated them in the paint in the first two games.

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