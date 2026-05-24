What Social Media Said About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Courtside at Cavs Game 3

Aside from the buzz around the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, there was the appearance of two stars courtside.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music icon Taylor Swift were courtside at Rocket Arena to watch the Cavs go 3-0 down in the series with a 121-108 loss to a rampant Knicks side.

However, Kelce and Swift’s courtside antics garnered attention throughout social media all night long, as you would expect, with the couple on completely opposite ends of the spectrum. Here’s why.

It was Kelce vs. Swift

It’s no secret that the Chiefs’ tight end is a diehard Cavaliers fan. He was born and raised in Westlake, Ohio and has previously attended games alongside his brother Jason.

In fact, the two were celebrated by the Cavs in 2024 with a bobblehead giveaway, cementing their support for the franchise.

Conversely, pop star Swift, who has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide and is worth a reported $1.6 billion, is a fan of the New York Knicks.

Swift confessed her love of the Knicks back in 2014, when she met former Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire at the Met Ball, saying he was “so cool.” She also has a close connection to Madison Square Garden, having performed in the Knicks’ Kids Talent Competition as a pre-teen.

You can see the different reactions when Jaylon Tyson connected on a tough three-point play.

All the emotions in Game 3 😭 pic.twitter.com/BcYciWyi5x — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

Kelce 3:16 says “Let’s Go Cavs”

Honestly, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin should think about trademarking his epic beer chug, given the reaction to Kelce rallying the Rocket Arena crowd.

Channelling his inner “Rattlesnake”, Kelce saw his window of opportunity when the Cavs were trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter. The big screen at the arena focused on their attendance courtside, and while Swift kept it casual and waved, Kelce cracked open a beer and chugged it while roaring on the sell-out crowd.

The fans responded, while Swift – the Knicks fan - covered her mouth and feigned embarrassment.

Travis Kelce chugs a beer to rally the Cavs here in Game 3. Taylor Swift’s reaction is classic pic.twitter.com/qQj2LsAm3Z — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 24, 2026

Travis trolling

Every call, every Knicks play was met by animation from Kelce.

A loyal Cavaliers fan, he wasn’t sitting courtside to be quiet like Swift was, and he was wildly calling for a travel on Jalen Brunson with 3:40 to play in the second period.

It wasn’t the only potential call against the Knicks that he was screaming for to be called.

Taylor maintains her “Swiftie” lifestyle

For years, Swift has enjoyed a close relationship with her fans, often engaging with them through social media, surprising them with special interactions, and even paying off her fans’ student loan debts in some instances.

Before they took their seats, Swift and Kelce were walking through the backstage area, and she noticed a young fan trying to get her fiancée’s attention.

Taylor stopping Travis so he could say hi to the kid 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CcyPhMKSBK — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 24, 2026

And at halftime, Swift made a young fan’s evening by stopping to pose for a picture with her.

Taylor Swift made one young fan’s night inside Rocket Arena after stopping to snap a photo at halftime#cavs #letemknow #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/DRIiyWkhYC — Mackenzie (@mackenziepflum) May 24, 2026

Swift photobombs

Another instance of Swift making sure Kelce made time for the fans. Only this time, she wanted part of it, too.

The fan and Kelce just didn’t know.

🎥| Taylor Swift photobombing Travis once again! pic.twitter.com/lomr3mXUzg — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) May 24, 2026

Kelce pays homage to LeBron

Kelce wanted to be noticed all game long, and for sneaker fans, there was a clearly recognizable pair the Chiefs star was rocking in Game 3.

On his feet, Kelce was wearing the Nike LeBron 7s, a widely popular model of the former Cavaliers’ icon. The shoe in question was the MVP 7, which was re-released in 2020 to celebrate James’ back-to-back MVP awards. It is known as a sought-after sneaker alongside the South Beach LeBron 8s.

Maybe a plea from Kelce for James to come back to Cleveland for one last dance?

ESPN is not a fan of Taylor Swift?

ESPN is a sports-focused broadcaster; everyone knows that. And they stand by that mantra religiously – even in commentary.

ESPN does NOT want to say Taylor Swift’s name for some reason 😂



Mike Breen: "Travis Kelce and his fianceé here at the game"



Richard Jefferson: "Travis Kelce and his girlfriend loving it!" 😭 pic.twitter.com/w1ss7Aw5dC — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) May 24, 2026

When the camera focused on the power couple, play-by-play commentator Mike Breen mentioned that Kelce was in the crowd but called Swift “his fiancée”.

Breen’s colour commentator, Richard Jefferson, echoed what Breen highlighted by mentioning Swift as Kelce’s “girlfriend”. Even though the two are engaged and reportedly due to be married this summer.