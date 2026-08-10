3 Reasons Why Cavs Trading Jarrett Allen Would Be Highly Irresponsible

Since arriving in Cleveland in 2021, Jarrett Allen has meant a lot to the Cavs organization. He was one of the first pieces they brought in to begin the turnaround after a few poor seasons following LeBron James’ departure. At the first opportunity, he inked a five-year deal worth $100 million, re-affirming his commitment to the team and the city.

Through the ups and downs since, he has proven integral to the success of the franchise. Despite trade rumors over the past couple of campaigns, Allen has stuck around, ignored the noise, and produced when the team has needed him.

It would simply be irresponsible at this point to consider trading the big man. Let’s discuss further.

Big Man Depth Would Be A Problem

If the Cavs were to actually pull the trigger on a Jarrett Allen trade, it would not be to acquire another big man. It would be done so that Evan Mobley could slide in as the full-time starting center and the team could then have just a little bit more floor-spacing.

Here’s the issue there, though. Since Mobley’s arrival in 2021, the team has not been able to acquire a solid bench big. Moving Allen so that he could be the five would be nice in theory. But then when an injury suddenly happens and games are missed, the team has nothing. When one goes down or needs rest, the other steps in.

The system has proven successful, and it’s just not feasible to think it would work. Not at this point, at least. The Eastern Conference Finals trip last season proves just how successful the duo can be.

Jarrett Allen Shows Up

There is a great chance that the Cavs would have been a first-round exit team if not for Allen last season. His incredible 22-point, 19-rebound performance against the Raptors in Game 7 helped the team complete their comeback and hold down the fort.

A lot has changed from the “Lights Are Too Bright” days of 2023. In the three postseasons since, Allen has had plenty of strong performances on the big stage. His defensive presence goes a long way, and when the team features him in the offense, he is able to eat.

The issue has been a lack of touches, not a lack of effort. That Game 7 paints a clear picture that he continues to thrive in the 216. There is not another player like him that the team could acquire to come in and contribute quite the same way. Mobley works as a PF who slides to center when Allen sits. And not a full-time five.

If they want to close some games with Evan at the five, that’s great. But it can’t be a 30-35 minutes a night at the center spot for him.

Team Chemistry Would Suffer

It absolutely goes without saying that Allen has been a fan favorite since he first arrived in Cleveland. The same feelings about him seem to be had by the guys he plays with. Donovan Mitchell has been tossing him beautiful lobs for four years now. His defensive three-second “celebrations” have had his own team laughing with him.

Nothing fires Jarrett Allen up like a defensive three seconds



pic.twitter.com/XrnQkTb1ML — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) January 23, 2025

Removing a personality like Allen’s from the locker room would be a detriment to the team. That’s an aspect not spoken of quite as often, but remains all the same. The team would shrink, and things would get a bit quieter, too.

So, please, Koby Altman. Do not trade Jarrett Allen. Thank you.