Why the Cavaliers Could Quietly Entertain Trading Donovan Mitchell This Summer

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been awfully quiet – almost too quiet.

Immediately following Cleveland’s sweep out of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell proclaimed that he wanted to remain with the team.

Mitchell is eligible for an extension this offseason, and the Cavs are expected to put a massive extension in front of him. However, the 29-year-old star could wait until next summer, where he’d be able to sign that lucrative $70 million extension with the Cavs.

But there’s a world where the Cavs wouldn’t be comfortable waiting until next summer, where Mitchell would become an unrestricted free agent.

In 2004, Carlos Boozer went back on his word to the Cavaliers and signed a six-year deal worth $68 million to join the Utah Jazz. The Cavs didn’t have the cap space to match that offer sheet from the Jazz, so they lost Boozer, who they had expected back on a previously agreed upon deal.

The NBA has changed some rules since then. And this time around, Cleveland would be able to offer Mitchell more money than any other organization.

But that’s been the case before, and superstar players have turned down money to chase other things including a better opportunity to win a championship, teaming up with other star players or leaving a small market (like Cleveland) for a more attractive destination (like Los Angeles).

That’s why if Mitchell doesn’t give the Cavaliers an agreement this summer, they could be hesitant to make a handshake deal that he’d return in the summer of 2027. That’s when the team could look to maximize their 29-year-old star, trading him away to recoup assets.

Mitchell and the Cavs have stayed committed to each other so far

To be fair, Mitchell has maintained his commitment to the Cavs and the city of Cleveland since he arrived in 2022. Following Cleveland’s playoff exit, president of basketball operations Koby Altman expressed belief that the Cavs could win a championship with Mitchell as the team’s best player.

"Donovan is uniquely ours, and he's our guy. When you are constantly an All-NBA talent that is a great leader that has incredible work ethic that adds to the culture that adds to the mystique of our program, you embrace that,” Altman explained.

It sounds like the Cavaliers plan on keeping Mitchell around. But if he doesn’t commit, could that change their mind?

The Cavaliers owe the Jazz draft picks in 2027 and 2029. It’s possible that they’d be able to recoup picks in those seasons if they moved on from Mitchell this summer. They’d also land at least a few serviceable players in return.

Trading Mitchell would be wildly unpopular. Really, it probably wouldn’t help the Cavs on their mission to win another championship any time soon.

But commitment is everything in sports – especially the NBA – where superstars are on the move every couple of months.