On Sunday night, we got the first glimpse of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster fully healthy against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

Here's how things went:

First Quarter:

The team opened with the projected starting five: James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Peyton Watson started the game by making big plays on both sides of the ball, including forcing multiple turnovers and finding Evan Mobley in transition for an alley-oop.

James Harden also had a great first quarter, scoring 13 points and going 4/4 from the floor. The Cavaliers also saw highlight moments from Donovan Mitchell and Mario Hezonja.

Second Quarter:

The Cavaliers started the second quarter on a 10-4 scoring run, including Jarrett Allen hitting a three-point shot and Hezonja leaking out for an easy dunk against his former team. The Cavaliers' defense settled in well during the quarter, forcing six turnovers and holding Orlando to 27% from the field.

The Cavs went into the half holding a 61-50 lead. As a team, Cleveland shot 45% from the floor, 33% from the perimeter, and were 15/18 from the free-throw line. James Harden led the team in scoring with 20 points. The Cavs kept Paolo Banchero from making an impact as he made just one of his ten shots.

Third Quarter:

The Cavs had a slow start to the second half, making just one of their first nine shots from the floor in the first six minutes, allowing Orlando to come back and tie the game. The Cavs found an offensive groove again, scoring on their next three possessions, and Evan Mobley also blocked a posterizing dunk attempt by Jamaal Cain.

As Orlando brought in their reserves, Mario Hezonja knocked down a corner three-point shot right before the shot clock expired. Sam Merrill made his presence felt in the third quarter by hitting a three-pointer and drawing a foul to earn two free throws. Jaylon Tyson closed the quarter with 10 points, hitting two threes himself. The Cavs closed the quarter with a 90-75 lead going into the final frame.

Fourth Quarter:

The Cavs began the fourth quarter with their reserves: Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Thomas Bryant, Meleek Thomas, and Mario Hezonja. Thomas Bryant scored the first six points of the quarter, hitting two three-pointers. Hezonja, not to be outdone, added a three of his own.

With about eight minutes remaining, the Cavs went deeper into their reserves, bringing in Tyrese Proctor for his first action of the game, along with Tristan Enaruna and Craig Porter Jr. Bryant finished the game with 12 points and four rebounds in 6:48 of total game time.

The Cavs saw moments from Tyrese Proctor and Ernest Udeh, Jr. in the final minutes as well.

Final Impressions:

Even if it is only a pre-season game, the Cavaliers' effort was reassuring on Sunday night.

James Harden was excellent, leading the offense with 24 points. The Cavs also had nice scoring games from Donovan Mitchell and Jaylon Tyson. Evan Mobley has had better offensive games, but his defensive impact was visible throughout the game.

Peyton Watson also gave Cavs fans more reason to be excited about what he brings to the Cavs.

Next Game:

These two teams will face off on Tuesday night in Orlando, closing out the Pre-season.