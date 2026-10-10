Mario Hezonja Dishes On Biggest Adjustment In Return to NBA

When the Cleveland Cavaliers opted to sign Mario Hezonja, they knew that they were getting a fierce competitor in the front court, someone who could step in and possibly help fill the void left from the departure of Dean Wade, and a player who’s strengths could potentially fit nicely beside some of their other reserves.

They also knew that after being out of the NBA for the last 6 seasons, he would likely take a bit of time to adjustment (or rather re-adjustment) to his new environment. Hezonja himself seems to be approaching things with an open mind and a level of honesty that is refreshing to hear.

When asked about his biggest adjustment up to this point, Hezonja was candid.

Maybe just the length of the guys because I'm obviously like last game I really didn't try to do too much out of the scheme and like try to figure it out, by my skill and by my talent. But there were maybe a couple possessions where there's probably normal pathways to the basket or maybe a foul. So it's just like those strips and just the length I got to, you know, finish it may be like higher on the rim. Because there's so much space but the length is pretty substantial compared to Europe. So probably that. Hezonja on biggest adjustment so far

It was cool to see Hezonja keep it real in reference to what he has had to adjust to so far. He did appear uncomfortable at times during his unofficial Cavaliers debut, missing a few shots badly, recalibrating his speed to meet the needs of NBA-level comp, and dealing with the length of the defense.

He did show a few qualities that aren't hard to see translating over. Especially his abilities as a ballhandler. Hezonja's ability to make plays for others is intriguing. Having another player capable of putting the ball on the floor could make for more than a few interesting lineup combinations.

Mario Hezonja is definitely still adjusting in his return to the NBA but this type of stuff will help in time.



He can reliably put the ball on the floor and make plays for others. pic.twitter.com/R206TB80DT — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 10, 2026

He was also questioned on what he envisions his role with this team being. His response was telling.

Help. because I might be the most experienced one because it's a different style of basketball. I don't want to be vocal over everybody. I don't want to be a smartass or just like every time you know stop or just say what I see. it's mostly by doing the right stuff on the court, being in the right positions screening for guys getting off obviously in the second unit. Just being there for everybody. If somebody gets hot, just keep doing it. Hezonja on his envisioned role

The reigning Spanish ACB regular season MVP went a step further on what that could look like moving forward.

Run plays for Sam, run place for JT, you know, get everybody involved. I think also Craig was doing great job with that. So, I think when you add somebody that is a much bigger size but with the same mindset, I think it just helps the whole team. Mario Hezonja on his role

The reality is that Mario Hezonja is likely going to need time and patience as he transitions back to NBA-caliber hoops. He seems to understand this and the Cavs likely do as well. He will get his next opportunity to see the floor when Cleveland takes on the Orlando Magic tomorrow night at Rocket Arena.