The Cavaliers have held a championship contending roster since the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell in 2022.

After four fun and exciting years of contending for a championship, the Cavaliers championship window feels very much closed.

Flashback

When the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell, they correctly identified a void in the Eastern Conference.

Koby Altman primed the Cavs to be in the best possible situation to fill the void the Celtics were inevitably going to leave by building a young core of players on rookie deals akin to the young core Sam Presti constructed in Oklahoma City.

Open Window

Unlike Sam Presti’s OKC Thunder team, the Cavaliers were unable to take advantage of the opportunity they found themselves in. While the East became less competitive as the new CBA took effect, the Cavaliers couldn’t seem to find anything that worked.

After the Celtics won their championship in 2024, the Eastern Conference immediately opened up. With many Celtics starters having health issues and the roster being gutted of depth, there was no longer a dominant team in the East.

The Cavaliers recognized this opening and decided the team was ready to move on from head coach JB Bickerstaff, believing Kenny Atkinson was the man to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Cleveland.

Kenny Atkinson went on to win 64 games in the 2024/25, and broke a number of regular season win records. This seemed to be the Cavs best chance yet to win a championship; if the Indiana Pacers hadn’t been the hottest team in basketball, the Cavs might’ve gone all the way.

Window Closed

Last season the Cavaliers moved on from Darius Garland, thereby ending the young core Koby Altman constructed all those years ago. In fact, the move to acquire Harden could very well be seen as the Cavaliers final chance to capitalize on the open championship window.

A Knicks team that a lot of Cavs fans felt were our arch rivals during the Cavs ascension through the Eastern Conference, winning the championship, and bouncing the Cavs on the way, felt like a fitting close to the championship window.

In an offseason where the Cavaliers moved on from two former starters in Max Strus and Dean Wade as well as trade acquisitions in Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, the Cavaliers are now completely devoid of depth.

Extending Harden when he was supposed to be a championship rental last season is further evidence of the Cavaliers panicking to stay as competitive as possible rather than legitimately attempting to contend in an exponentially tougher Eastern Conference.