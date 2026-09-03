Cavs Sharpshooter Sam Merrill's Case for NBA Sixth Man of the Year

There was perhaps no Cavalier who improved year-over-year like Sam Merrill did from 2024-25 to 2025-26. The team decided to pay him instead of Ty Jerome in the offseason, and he responded by improving his efficiency across the board.

In the 52 games that the guard played, the team was 37-15. They had a .500 record in the contests he didn’t suit up for, and it showed. The connector on the floor, Merrill proved his value right from the get-go.

And it’s what that, we transition to a different discussion. His case for the Sixth Man of the Year. Because it is very real, and it may well happen for the team if they win enough next season.

Money Merrill Makes The Difference

As mentioned above, this Cavs team was so much better when Sam Merrill was on the court. Despite dealing with injuries to his shooting hand, the Utah State product had a career year. They went 37-15 in his 52 regular season appearances.

Merrill took a hard elbow (charge) from Ausar Thompson in Game 7 against the Pistons, and that was one of the turning points. His shooting won them contests. His ability to defend so well as a small guard turned other teams scorers away .And, the way he was constantly moving kept the opposing defenses tired from chasing him around.

The choice to pay Merrill over Ty Jerome couldn’t have been easy for Cleveland. But considering what he’s done since, while the latter has struggled with health, says it all. This choice essentially helped them to the success they had a year ago.

It’s hard to not mention #5 when you talk about guys who do the little things that make all the difference. One of the best charge-takers in the association, his small frame does not leave him any bit scared of taking those hits. And they lead to W’s in the columns.

A Consistent Opportunity

Sam Merrill came off the bench just 14 times in 2024-25, while starting 38 times. His role changed a lot due to Darius Garland’s injury woes, and the team constantly being without regulars. This time around though, he projects to be more of a consistent reserve. And like Ty Jerome, he will be in competition for the 6MOY.

Jerome starred in just 18-20 mins a night for this team two years ago, and despite the 64-18 record, did not win the award for best reserve. Jaylon Tyson had a real case last year, but there was just too much competition. Merrill can absolutely come out and take it this time.

The main factors would be Cleveland likely being a top three team in the East. Merrill likely has to average 12-15 points and make sure to keep his efficiency up. Things should stay consistent most nights this time through, permitting that James Harden and Donovan Mitchell stay healthy and out there.

Peyton Watson coming in now cements the starting five, and gives the team another floor-spacer. With the team running some sets for Merrill to get his threes, the 6MOY award can absolutely be win.