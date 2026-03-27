Three Players Cavaliers Can’t Afford To Cool Down in the NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have secured postseason basketball, setting the stage for what they hope will be a deep and impactful playoff run – something that didn’t happen last season, despite holding the best record in the East.

While much of the spotlight naturally falls on stars like Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley, the team’s success could hinge on the contributions of several key supporting players.

Taking away Mitchell, Harden and Mobley, who can’t the Cavaliers afford to see a drop in form when the regular season ends?

Jarrett Allen

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket beside Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Jarrett Allen has missed the last nine games through injury, but he is nearing a return, according to head coach Kenny Atkinson.

And when he returns, Allen will need one or two games, perhaps to adjust, but his inside presence and impact on both ends of the floor will be critical to the Cavs’ playoff run, with his long reach, quick first step to the basket and soft touch around the rim.

He posted a double-double in two of his last five games before injury, including a superb 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and 11 rebounds in the narrow loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and averages 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. His impact during the postseason will be pivotal.

Max Strus

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

After a stunning debut, where he hit 24 points against the Dallas Mavericks and went 6-for-7 from beyond the arc, Max Strus has cooled down since. However, just because his points tally hasn’t ticked by, doesn’t mean he hasn’t impacted the game in other ways.

A deadly shooter and a player who can push the ball when needed, Strus is also an underrated defender, limiting second-chance opportunities for the other team and reads the opposing sides plays superbly.

Towards the last few games, look for Strus to recapture his groove and hit the ground running in the postseason.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Mar 1, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'qwan Tomlin (35) drives past Brooklyn Nets forwards Josh Minott (00) and Danny Wolf (2) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A player with a lot to prove this season, and he has delivered for the Cavs. Nae’Qwan Tomlin has found his role within coach Atkinson’s style and how he likes his team to play.

Tomlin’s averages don’t jump off the screen, but it’s his energy he brings off the bench, attack-mindedness and pesky defense make him a key part of the team.

Tomlin has faced his share of injuries and has been left out of the squad recently against the Detroit Pistons, but once he sees court time, especially in the playoffs, Tomlin will look to prove himself all over again.

If these three players elevate their performances alongside the Cavaliers’ star three, Cleveland will be well-positioned not just to compete, but to truly deliver when the playoffs arrive.