Opinion: What Should The Cavs Be Looking For In A Jarrett Allen Trade?
Koby Altman said during last Friday’s media availability that the Cleveland Cavaliers do not see a need to break up the backcourt and the Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen duo has been a net positive for the team.
However, there were still reports from Marc Stein of the Stein Line a few weeks ago suggesting that Allen could be a trade candidate during the offseason and he has “numerous admirers” from other teams.
Let’s say that the Cavs do in fact go in the direction of moving on from one of their starters, in this case, that being JA. (Let’s also assume for the sake of this perspective that Donovan Mitchell is on the roster on Opening Night.)
What should Wine and Gold be looking for in an Allen trade?
Cleveland gave up several first-round draft picks to acquire Mitchell before the 2022-23 season and recuperating some of that at some point would be a wise choice, but the focus of a JA trade must be proven NBA players that help the Cavaliers win right now.
The Cavs have made progress each season, but there are still holes on this roster that need to be addressed if they want to truly compete for a championship. Trading Allen for a true starting small-forward along with depth pieces such as three-and-D players would be the best way to maximize his value.
A JA trade centered around a player such as Brandon Ingram, Andrew Wiggins, or Jermi Grant along with additional players would be the best course of action for Cleveland.
This is a direction that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also believes is best for the Cavs. Last week, he said, “If you’re looking at having to trade Jarrett Allen or [Darius] Garland, you’re looking at guys who fit your team and who fit better than the players you have now.”
It will be an interesting summer in terms of what direction the Cavs go in and what exactly Allen’s future is with the organization.