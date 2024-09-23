2 Major Concerns For Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't done a whole lot to improve their roster this offseason, which has created some considerable concerns heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
What are the Cavaliers' biggest areas of worry going into the new year?
Here are two major concerns for Cleveland.
Lack of a proven tertiary scorer
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are the top two scorers on the Cavs' roster, and that will remain the case barring a major trade.
However, beyond those two, the Cavaliers have question marks.
Last season, Jarrett Allen was Cleveland's third-leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game. However, a title-contending team probably does not want Allen being one of its top three bucket-getters, particularly given his limited offensive repertoire.
In terms of being able to create your own shot, Caris LeVert is likely the Cavs' third-best "pure" scorer, although his efficiency leaves much to be desired.
This is why there was so much buzz around the Cavaliers potentially pursuing Brandon Ingram earlier in the season, but nothing materialized along that front.
Of course, if Evan Mobley takes a massive step forward, Cleveland's No. 3 scorer may already be on the roster. But until then, the Cavs don't have a proven tertiary option, and that is worrisome.
Lack of a big wing defender
In an Eastern Conference that includes dynamic wings like Jayson Tatum and Paul George, it would help to have long, rangy athletes to defend them.
The Cavaliers don't really have that.
Cleveland's best perimeter defender is Isaac Okoro, who is 6-foot-5. Its starting lineup consists of three players 6-foot-5 or under, and its bench doesn't have any Andre Roberson types, either (Roberson is a bit of a callback there, but it fits).
As a result, many felt the Cavs should try and land Dorian Finney-Smith in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. They apparently tried, but were not able to seal the deal.
The Cavaliers are good defensive ballclub, but that is primarily because of Allen and Mobley up front. There is no question that their perimeter defense is limited, which is frightening.