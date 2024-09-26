3 Things Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Want To Hear From Kenny Atkinson
Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman and head coach Kenny Atkinson are scheduled to speak to the media on Friday as the Cavaliers prepare for the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and fans are wondering what to expect.
After all, this is Atkinson's debut campaign as Cleveland's head coach.
Here are three things Cavs fans should want to hear from Atkinson as we get ready to kick things into gear for the ensuing season
Evan Mobley is developing a three-point shot
In order for the Cavaliers' offense to reach its ceiling, Evan Mobley has to become more of a consistent perimeter threat.
Mobley showed signs of improvement from deep last season, shooting 37.3 percent from downtown. However, that was on very low volume, as he attempted just 1.2 three-pointers per game.
Given that Cleveland just handed the 23-year-old a massive contract extension, it is going to need more from him offensively.
Atkinson has worked wonders with players in the past, particularly during his Brooklyn Nets days. Can he make defenses respect Mobley's outside shot?
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland can co-exist
After the Cavs were eliminated from the playoffs last spring, there was rampant speculation that the Cavaliers could trade Darius Garland in order to open up the offense for Donovan Mitchell.
That didn't happen, as Cleveland elected to hold on Garland.
Here's the thing: Garland played very well in Mitchell's inaugural campaign in Cleveland two years ago. That season, he averaged 21.6 points per game and enjoyed the most efficient year of his career.
Last season, however, Garland missed extensive time due to a broken jaw, an injury that resulted in considerable weight loss. So perhaps Garland's rough 2023-24 campaign had more to do with injuries and less to do with a potentially awkward fit with Mitchell.
We'll see if Atkinson can get the best out of his backcourt.
The Cavaliers will pick up the pace
The Cavaliers ranked 22nd in the NBA in pace last season, and consequently, they ranked 24th in possessions.
Atkinson is knowing for running an uptempo offense, which he employed in Brooklyn with D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie as his ball-handlers.
So, why couldn't he run the same type of offense with Mitchell and Garland? Let's also remember that Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were a significant part of those Nets teams, and they are now crucial members of Cleveland's roster.
The pieces are in place for Atkinson to establish a fast-paced offense for the Cavs. We'll see how he goes about implementing it.