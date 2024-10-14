7 Realistic Trade Targets For Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers chose not to make any trades over the summer, but they can absolutely still swing some deals between now and the February trade deadline.
Surely, the Cavaliers will want to roll with their current roster for now to see how things work, but if changes need to be made, Cleveland will have the opportunity to make them.
Here are seven realistic trade candidates to keep your eye on heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
The Cavs tried to acquire De'Andre Hunter at last year's trade deadline, but were unable to get a deal done. Maybe they try and revisit talks this season?
Hunter would fill a big hole for the Cavaliers, as they are in serious need of another wing scorer. They have Caris LeVert off the bench, but his lack of efficiency is a major red flag.
Hunter, on the other hand, is a good perimeter shooter who made 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts last season. He also averaged over 15 points per game each of the last two years.
The 26-year-old has been a bit of a disappointment for a former No. 4 overall pick, but he would still provide Cleveland with a boost.
Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets acquired Grant Williams in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last February, and in 29 games with Charlotte, he was impressive, registering 13.9 points per game on 50.3/37.3/76.5 shooting splits.
Additionally, Williams is a solid defender who can guard multiple positions, and he would bring some much-needed toughness to the table for the Cavs.
Williams stands just 6-foot-6, but he is a bulky forward who can battle both on the perimeter and on the interior.
If things go south for the Hornets early (and they very well may), they may put Williams on the trade block, and the Cavaliers may (should) be interested.
Torrey Craig, Chicago Bulls
Cleveland has been in need of a big wing defender but was unable to address the issue in free agency. The Cavs did select Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick of the draft, but he's just a rookie.
Torrey Craig could be a perfect trade candidate to fill this role for the Cavaliers.
Craig is a wily veteran with significant playoff experience, and while he isn't much of an offensive threat, he can hit the 3-ball, as he shot over 39 percent from deep in each of the last two seasons.
Plus, the Bulls are in quasi-rebuilding mode. They don't have much need for a 33-year-old.
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
Bruce Brown is only 6-foot-4, but he has the capability to guard multiple positions—including some small forwards—defensively.
For a Cleveland squad that is in need of some versatile defenders at the wing spots, Brown would represent a perfect addition.
Additionally, Brown won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, so he would provide very valuable experience to a relatively inexperienced Cavs team.
The Raptors have no business contending this season, so Brown should almost certainly be available via trade in the coming months.
Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors
Before you spit your drink all over your keyboard, just hear me out for a second.
The Cavaliers are in serious need of a big man who can space the floor to stagger minutes with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Kelly Olynyk would be a perfect candidate.
Such as in the case of brown, Toronto really has no reason to hold on to Olynyk long term if it plans on expediting its rebuild. Trading Olynyk to Cleveland for young pieces and draft capital would surely be on the table for the Raptors.
Olynyk split last season between the Utah Jazz and Toronto, recording 9.8 points per game on 55.5/38.7/83.3 shooting splits. He is a good veteran piece, and as much as Cavs fans may despise him, he would be a terrific acquisition.
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
How about bringing back an old friend?
The Cavaliers could certainly use another scorer, and scoring is one thing that Jordan Clarkson does particularly well.
Last season, Clarkson averaged 17.1 points per game with the Jazz. He is also two years rsmoved from posting 20.8 points per game.
Of course, the 32-year-old spent parts of three seasons in Cleveland between 2017-18 and 2019-20 and was decently productive.
Clarkson is not the most efficient player around, but he would at least provide a dynamic microwave scorer off the bench for the Cavs.
Marvin Bagley, Washington Wizards
The Cavaliers need frontcourt depth, and Marvin Bagley would be a perfect candidate to step into that role.
Bagley did not exactly develop like everyone hoped when he was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, but he isn't terrible.
Injuries have largely inhibited him, but last year, he played well when he was on the floor for 50 games, logging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.
Bagley is entering the final year of his deal, and with the Wizards rebuilding, they may very well decide to trade the Duke product.
He is also just 25 years old, so he has room to grow. Bagley definitely has legitimate scoring talent, so he could be a nice pickup for Cleveland.