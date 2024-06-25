A Rookie Extension Between Evan Mobley, Cavs Could Look Like This
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the only player that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to give attention to on the contract extension front. Evan Mobley is eligible to sign a max-rookie extension this offseason and working out a deal between the two sides needs to be high on the front office's list.
ESPN’s Brain Windhorts reported in the middle of May that Mobley is likely to get a max-extension offer from the Cavs before he hits restricted free agency in 2025. But what exactly could that deal look like?
A precedent for what Mobley’s extension could be like may have already been set with another player from the same draft class agreeing to deal on Monday afternoon.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reportedly agreed to a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million on Monday afternoon.
There are a lot of parallels between Mobley and Barnes’ careers through their first three seasons in the league. Mobley was selected third in the 2021 Draft with Barnes going one pick after him. Scottie ended up winning Rookie of the Year in 2022 with Mobley finishing right behind him in second, and their stats are incredibly similar as well.
Here’s a closer look at Mobley and Barnes’ stats comparison (via StatHead):
If Cleveland wants to extend Mobley, they will likely be looking at a similar contract to what the Raptors just paid for Barnes.
The Cavs shouldn’t hesitate to give Mobley this deal either. What he did in the playoffs proved that he is the franchise’s cornerstone and if they’re going to win a Finals it’s going to be because of Mobley’s ceiling.