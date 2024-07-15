Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Bounce Back In Summer League Game Two

After a big loss to the Orlando Magic in their first Summer League game, the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back in convincing fashion on Sunday.

Cole McDaniel

Dec 27, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The defending Summer League champions got off to a terrible start in the 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday. Despite losing to the Orlando Magic 106-79, the Cleveland Cavaliers totally flipped the script on Sunday afternoon. In game two, the Cavs beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-81.

Cleveland's ability to put an awful last game behind them and bounce back should be a very welcome sight for Cavs' fans. Not only should the convincing win be encouraging, but the fashion in which the team did it is even better.

Craig Porter Jr., Luke Travers, Jaylon Tyson, Emoni Bates and Pete Nance were the starting five and all managed to score in double figures. The balanced scoring attack was led by Emoni Bates with 18 points. Porter Jr. had 15, Tyson and Nance had 14 each and Travers, who did not play in the first game, added 10 points. Seeing a complete starting five run a balanced offense means that this team has a chance to still legitimately make a run in the coming weeks.

Basketball player runs back on the court.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There were numerous team stats that also stood out in this convincing win. The Cavaliers dominated the boards with 48 rebounds compared to 35 for the Bucks. They also had 33 total assists as a group compared to a low mark of 14 for the Bucks. The Cavaliers were not only more aggressive in this game, but they were moving the ball and being unselfish offensively.

For those who were discouraged by game one, then this should be a positive sign of things to come with this young group in the next couple of games. The Cavaliers step on the court again on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, prior to a quick turnaround with a game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

