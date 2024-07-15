Cleveland Cavaliers Bounce Back In Summer League Game Two
The defending Summer League champions got off to a terrible start in the 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday. Despite losing to the Orlando Magic 106-79, the Cleveland Cavaliers totally flipped the script on Sunday afternoon. In game two, the Cavs beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-81.
Cleveland's ability to put an awful last game behind them and bounce back should be a very welcome sight for Cavs' fans. Not only should the convincing win be encouraging, but the fashion in which the team did it is even better.
Craig Porter Jr., Luke Travers, Jaylon Tyson, Emoni Bates and Pete Nance were the starting five and all managed to score in double figures. The balanced scoring attack was led by Emoni Bates with 18 points. Porter Jr. had 15, Tyson and Nance had 14 each and Travers, who did not play in the first game, added 10 points. Seeing a complete starting five run a balanced offense means that this team has a chance to still legitimately make a run in the coming weeks.
There were numerous team stats that also stood out in this convincing win. The Cavaliers dominated the boards with 48 rebounds compared to 35 for the Bucks. They also had 33 total assists as a group compared to a low mark of 14 for the Bucks. The Cavaliers were not only more aggressive in this game, but they were moving the ball and being unselfish offensively.
For those who were discouraged by game one, then this should be a positive sign of things to come with this young group in the next couple of games. The Cavaliers step on the court again on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, prior to a quick turnaround with a game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.