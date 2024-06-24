Cavs Have Their Coach, What’s Next?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have found their guy. The organization is reportedly hiring Kenny Atkinson to be their next head coach after nearly a month-long search.
Now that the front office has checked off this box on their offseason to-do list, what’s next for this franchise as they look to become true Finals contenders?
With so much attention on Cleveland’s coaching search, it’s easy to forget the NBA Draft is just a few days away and will be held on Wednesday, June 26. The Cavs have the 20th overall pick in the draft and could go in multiple directions with the selection.
Will they go with the best player available when it’s their turn to pick or will they go with roster need which will undoubtedly mean selecting a wing? Perhaps Atkinson’s arrival, who has a strong reputation as a player development coach, will impact their decision over the next few days and on draft night.
After the draft comes the biggest moment of the entire offseason for the Cavs; the Donovan Mitchell extension.
Cleveland is reportedly ready to give Mitchell a four-year, $209 million maximum contract, but it’s still unclear whether or not he will sign the supermax deal.
While there have been rumors about Mitchell's future over the last year, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Cavs are “confident” that they’ll be able to reach an extension with him this offseason.
Mitchell's decision to either stay with the Cavaliers long-term or turn down the offer will have more ripple effects on Cleveland's plans this summer.
For now, the front office needs to focus on bringing in a young player through the draft and making sure the five-time All-Star stays in Wine and Gold for the foreseeable future.