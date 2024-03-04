Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro Is In A Strong Offensive Rhythm
Last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost their regular-season series to the New York Knicks with a 107-98 defeat.
Although the Wine and Gold were held to less than 100 points in all three of their meetings against the Knicks this season, the team did have a couple of offensive bright spots on Sunday night.
One of these bright spots was swingman Isaac Okoro.
The 23-year-old scored 17 points, shooting 7-for-13 (53.8%) from the field and 3-for-8 (37.5%) from three-point range, dished out four assists, and grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds.
Okoro, who has usually been known for his defensive prowess throughout his NBA career, has been in an offensive groove for Cleveland recently.
He has averaged 14.0 points per game over the Wine and Gold’s last three contests, shooting an efficient 53.3% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc. He has scored in double-figures in each of the Cavaliers’ last three games, his fourth streak of at least three straight double-figure scoring games this season.
With at least 10 points tomorrow night against the Boston Celtics, Okoro would tie his longest double-digit scoring streak of the season, which was in Cleveland’s first four games of the season.
While he has been scoring well as of late, he has also been finding his teammates for open scoring opportunities. Okoro has averaged 3.8 assists per game over Cleveland’s last four contests.
For perspective, he has been averaging 9.4 points and 2.0 assists per game so far this season. However, he is in the midst of arguably the best shooting season of his career. Although Okoro is shooting a career-low 68.9% from the free-throw line, his 50.1% clip from the field and 40.0% clip from three-point range are both career-bests.