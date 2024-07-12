Cleveland Cavaliers Should Pursue This Veteran Forward In Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the few teams in the NBA that haven’t made a free agency signing yet. Yes, this offseason is about securing the future of their own roster, such as extensions for Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, but there are still free agents on the market who could make an impact.
One of those is forward Robert Covington, who has yet to be signed by a team for next season.
Covington checks all of the boxes for what the Cavaliers are looking for in a rotation piece, and he’d be a great signing for their depth.
First, the 33-year-old has plenty of experience, including the playoffs. Covington will be entering his 11th NBA season this fall and has appeared with four different teams in the postseason along the way.
Covington has more to offer than just being a mentor on the bench, though.
In terms of position, he’s exactly what the Cavs are missing. Covington is a natural forward and can either play the wing or slide up and play the power forward, depending on the lineup on the floor.
His shooting also gives Cleveland more floor spacing, which they desperately need. Covington shot 34 percent from behind the arc last season on 1.9 attempts a game and has shot 36 percent from three over his career.
Even though he's getting older, Covington still provides a steady presence on defense.
Early in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Covington was a defensive player of the year candidate several times. That version is past, but he still posted a defensive rating of 108.3 last season, which was still better than the league average.
Also, Covington could be a great mentor to Evan Mobley as he continues to become one of the game’s best defenders.
All of this, and Covington wouldn’t break the bank either. Perhaps he would sign for the league minimum, which is something Cleveland could afford even with their tight salary cap.
Covington’s fit with the Cavaliers makes too much sense, and seeing him in Wine and Gold next season would be a great addition for the roster.