Cavaliers' Trade for Jimmy Butler Could be Disastrous
By now, you have surely heard the trade speculation swirling around Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler. Butler is in the final year of his contract, and it doesn't look like he is going to be remaining with the Heat for the long haul.
Miami is still firmly entrenched in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but it seems fairly obvious that the Heat are absolutely not contenders.
There is a distinct possibility that Miami could trade Butler before the February deadline, and any trade of Butler would absolutely alter the NBA landscape.
You're also likely aware that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been thrown around as a potential landing spot for Butler, as the idea of a Butler-Donovan Mitchell tandem is unquestionably tantalizing.
It's not the first time the Cavaliers have been linked to Butler, either.
But here's the thing: Cleveland would have to break up its roster in order to pry Butler away from South Beach, and given how well the Cavs have been playing, it probably isn't the best idea.
For one, Darius Garland would certainly have to be dealt in any deal that brings Butler to Cleveland. Garland is currently having what is probably the best year of his career, and he is just 24 years old. Is it really worth jettisoning him for a 35-year-old Butler?
Look, we get it: Butler is brilliant. He is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and he has been otherworldly in the playoffs throughout his career.
But he is also incredibly injury prone (he missed Miami's first-round playoff matchup with the Boston Celtics last spring) and very temperamental.
The Cavaliers have a very good thing going right now. The quarter of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has taken the league by storm this season. Continuity will do that sometimes.
While Butler may give Cleveland a higher ceiling (let's face it: he's a better player than Garland), the game isn't played on paper. We don't know how Butler would gel with Mitchell and the rest of the cast, and we also don't know if the Cavs would welcome Garland being dealt for the six-time All-Star.
This isn't NBA 2K. Roster fit matters, and we don't really know if Butler would be able to effectively share the ball with Mitchell. Heck, we even wondered that about Mitchell and Garland last year.
As tempting as swinging a blockbuster trade for Butler sounds, it would be best if the Cavaliers just stayed the course and pursued other, more simple trades that could bolster their depth.
Gutting the roster in order to shoot for the moon with Butler is a risky proposition, and it's one that Cleveland should categorically avoid.