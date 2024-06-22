Former Ohio State Sharpshooter Could Be A Great Fit With Cavs
It is well-known that the Cleveland Cavaliers could use another small forward on the roster headed into the 2024-25 season. If the team decides to go with a center, point guard or any position other than small forward with pick 20 in the upcoming draft, then one former Ohio State Buckeye could be an ideal fit as a free agent.
Recently, the Cavaliers hosted three local college products for workouts in Akron's Enrique Freeman, Cleveland State's Tristan Enaruna and Ohio State's Jamison Battle. Of these three players, Battle perhaps needs an expanded spotlight due to the needs of the Cavs.
Last season with the Buckeyes, the Minnesota transfer averaged 15.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and shot 43.3 percent from three-point range and 92.6 percent from the free throw line. Battle is most certainly the definition of a sharpshooter.
Not only is Battle lethal as a shooter, but at 6'7" and 220 pounds, he would be able to offer Cleveland some more size off the bench at small forward.
Most experts expect Jamison Battle to not be selected in the 58 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft. If he does end up becoming an undrafted free agent, then Cleveland should seriously consider acquiring his services if they do not select a small forward with pick 20.
Battle has room to improve on the defensive end of the floor, yet that should not steer Cleveland away when they already have a lockdown defensive-minded small forward in Isaac Okoro.
The lefty may end up being one of the more surprising players in this year's draft class because his game fits well with the current NBA game. Even as a two-way player, he could make a positive impact.