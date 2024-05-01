Marcus Morris Proved He Belongs In Cavs Playoff Rotation
With Jarrett Allen out and Goerges Niang struggling in his role, the Cleveland Cavaliers turned to their buyout market acquisition to step up in a crucial Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.
Saying that Marcus Morris stepped up in his role would be an understatement. An argument can be made that Cleveland wouldn't have taken a 3-2 series lead without him.
The 12-year veteran played 25 minutes on Tuesday night scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds while shooting 44% (4-for-9) from the floor.
Morris’ positive +/- of 8 was the second-highest on the team.
J.B. Bickerstaff gave Morris a ton of credit following the game for the way he stepped up.
“We kind of scoured the earth at that point in the season to see who was available. Marcus and I have had a relationship since his rookie year back in Houston,” said Bickerstaff. “So we knew what he was capable of and he’s just a guy you trust. He’s been through these battles before, he’s tough as nails, he’s no afraid of s–, he’s got big courage.”
What doesn’t show up in the box score is the leadership that Morris brings to the locker room. This was something that was seemingly missing from the roster last playoffs and throughout this year’s regular season.
“There’s a lot of guys in the league that do a lot of [talking] and aren’t willing to back it up. Marcus is willing to lay it on the line. He has the courage to fight through it whatever it may be: take the shot, make the pass, box out. Whatever it is he’s not ducking the moment. When he talks, it’s not lip service. People listen. He’s got that reputation and respect around the league.”
As the Cavs shift their focus to Game 6 in Orlando on Friday night, one thing has become clear, Morris deserves to be in this rotation. His physicality and defense gave Orlando’s bigs trouble all night and his floor spacing ability provided opportunities for Cleveland’s guards.
He gives the Wine and Gold their best chance to shut down the Magic for good and move onto the second round.