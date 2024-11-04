One Massively Overlooked Factor In Cavaliers' Hot Start
The Cleveland Cavaliers are surging to begin the 2024-25 NBA season, getting off to a 7-0 start.
The Cavaliers have been phenomenal on both sides of the ball, and after beating some cupcakes early on, they have now taken to triumphing over some Eastern Conference contenders.
While we can state the obvious and wax poetically about how great Donovan Mitchell has been and how Evan Mobley appears to be growing right before our eyes, there is another major reason why Cleveland is playing so well thus far.
Pace.
The Cavs ranked 22nd in the NBA in pace last year. Their offense frequently plodded under J.B. Bickerstaff, much to the chagrin of a Cavaliers roster that is built to run.
This year, the script has flipped.
Cleveland now ranks 11th in the league in pace, and while that isn't exactly elite, it's a drastic step forward from last season, and the Cavs have new head coach Kenny Atkinson to thank for it.
Atkinson's desire to push the tempo does not come as much of a shock, as he did just during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.
Not surprisingly, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert—two players Atkinson coached in Brooklyn—are flourishing, and the rest of the cast is following suit.
Thanks much in part to the Cavaliers' fast-paced offense, the team is No. 1 in the NBA in offensive efficiency. Contrast that to last year, when the talented squad placed 20th in that category.
Finishing that low in any offensive category with the personnel that Cleveland has is inexcusable, but Atkinson seems to have rectified the issue.
Obviously, it's still very early in the season. It's only November, after all. But there is no question that the Cavs are displaying some extraordinary signs, and it appears that they have found a coach that perfectly fits their players.