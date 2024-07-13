Positive Takeaways From The Cleveland Cavaliers First Summer League Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers went undefeated in the 2023 Summer League and happened to win the championship. The start to the Summer League in 2024 has been completely different. On Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, the Orlando Magic defeated the Cavs by a score of 106-79. The Magic completely overpowered the Cavaliers and four players scored in double figures in their starting lineup.
It may seem difficult to come up with a few positive takeaways after a poor showing for the young Cavaliers team, but there are a few players who deserve some recognition.
Emoni Bates returns to the Summer League team in his second year with the Cavaliers organization. The Summer League starter played 23 minutes and scored 20 points. From the field, he went 7-17 and was 2-8 from three-point range. Although Bates was not efficient from three, the confidence to let it fly and try to lead the offense could be considered a good thing. Bates was not afraid to take shots in college and the confidence appears to still be there.
The stats for Bates are the least of why he deserves some praise though. Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com posted on X that Bates has added 26 pounds since joining Cleveland last year. More of the questions in the past concerning Bates related to his frame and strength rather than his potential and basketball ability. Despite still having a lean build, he did look more filled out since last season. That could be a really good thing for not only Bates, but the Cavs might need him to step up after not making any moves in free agency this offseason. The team could use a taller wing in the rotation and Bates is 6'8".
The other player who needs some positive recognition is rookie Jaylon Tyson. The first-round pick was driving late in the game and finishing through contact despite his team being significantly down. He also crashed the glass and nearly walked away with a double-double. His 15 points and eight rebounds was a respectable first showing.
The final positive is that this group can put the game behind them, focus their attention to the next game and get an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks. That game is set to tip-off at 3:30 PM ET.