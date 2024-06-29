Should Cleveland Cavaliers Consider Reunion With Kevin Love?
It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to run it back with the core four next season. A lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen can easily be a top-four team in the Eastern Conference and make a deep playoff run.
With the starting lineup set, the bench needs the most retooling this offseason. Luckily, a familiar name on the free agent market may be an option.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday morning that Kevin Love was declining his player option and would become a free agent in July. Would it make sense for Cleveland to make a run at the long-time Cavaliers forward?
Yes, Love would be an upgrade for the Cavaliers' bench.
At this stage of Love’s career, he’s a depth piece and a veteran presence on the bench, which is something the Cavaliers could benefit from. He averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 34 percent from behind the arc in 16.8 minutes a game last season.
There certainly could be room for that production in Cleveland’s rotation. The Cavs ranked 17th in rebounds per game last season (43.8 per game), and they are currently missing a big-man option off the bench who can play at power forward or center. (Georges Niang is the closest player they have to that right now.)
Would Love even want to come back to the Cavs, though? Wojnarowski included in his report that he and Miami are “enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal” once free agency begins.
Well, Love did leave the door open with some comments he made earlier last season when he returned to Cleveland as a member of the Heat in December.
“I’m never ruling that out,” said Love. “I have so many great relationships there and people that I love. I’m not done with Cleveland. I am definitely open to coming back and retiring there.’”
If Love is interested in returning, there is a spot for him on the Cavaliers.