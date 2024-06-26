Terrence Shannon Jr. Could Be A Draft Night Wild Card For Cavs
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. has been perhaps the biggest question mark in the pre-draft process. Instead of playing defense on the basketball court, Shannon found himself defending his name in a Douglas County, Kansas court against accusations of rape and sexual battery. The verdict on June 14th was that he was found not guilty.
With the legal battles behind the 23-year-old draft prospect, his attention has turned to the draft and his future home in the NBA. With the knowledge that Shannon Jr. is set to play basketball in 2024 and beyond, his stock has likely increased just in the past two weeks.
There is no doubt that Shannon Jr. is a stellar basketball player. Even with the allegations surrounding him and chants thrown his way every time on the road during the 2023-24 season, he was able to still average 23 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Not only is his offensive game great, but Shannon Jr. knows how to push the pace in transition and can defend effectively.
Despite being a combination between a shooting guard and small forward at 6'6" and 225 pounds, he could positively change the complexion of the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup. Per reports and draft workout trackers, Shannon Jr. reportedly did not work out with the Cavs. That is why Cleveland making a surprise selection in Shannon would feel like a wild card right out of left field.
The biggest reason why this pick could make sense late in the first round though is because of the Kenny Atkinson hire. Under J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavaliers played at one of the slowest offensive paces in the entire NBA. This was not just a 2023-24 trend but rather one that went back to seasons prior.
Atkinson is known for his offenses being predicated on pace and space. As head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, it was evident that the half-court offense lacked set plays. Instead, there was initial movement and the players would then look to find the best shot available by reading the defense. Having some aggressive drivers on the floor helps because as that player drives to the hoop and the defense collapses, there should be an open teammate. Shannon Jr.'s fearlessness and eagerness to drive could free up open threes for Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. It could even free up easy dishes to Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen inside.
Aside from the half-court offense, Shannon's speed in transition along with his controlled finishing ability through contact will always keep defenses on their toes.
When watching Terrence Shannon Jr. play, Kevin Porter Jr. is the first player that comes to my mind. KPJ had tons of skill and potential and honestly would have probably been in Cleveland much longer if it hadn't been for his off-the-court issues and reported outburst in the team's locker room. If Cleveland were to make this pick, then the organization would hope for the similar play to Kevin Porter Jr. without the extra-curricular aspect.
Despite being a polarizing prospect and not exactly the 6'8" small forward that the Cavaliers are lacking, a surprise pick of Terrence Shannon Jr. at number 20 could be an added bump to a roster that appears to be remaining intact this coming season. If Cleveland does not like how the board has fallen by the time of pick 20, they may be able to trade back a few picks and still land Shannon Jr. while gaining another asset.
Even though it feels like Shannon Jr. will be playing elsewhere in his rookie season, Cleveland may actually benefit from the addition of the former Fighting Illini superstar.