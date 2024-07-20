The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Pursue This Free Agent Forward
As we head into the dog days of summer, the free agency market is slowly drying up. The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a serious move during the offseason, but that could change if the team pursues former New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa.
In a recent article, Knicks writer Scott Davis discussed how the team remains the frontrunner to sign the 6-foot-8 talent. But without any major moves this offseason, the Cavaliers could benefit from landing a solid role player.
Achiuwa was selected No. 20 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Toronto Raptors the following season with guard Goran Dragic in exchange for Kyle Lowery. In his three seasons with the Raptors, the former Memphis University star averaged 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds coming off the bench.
The 24-year-old forward split time last year between the Raptors and the New York Knicks after being traded on Dec. 30. He appeared in 49 games for the Knicks and became a key contributor off the bench, averaging over seven points and rebounds during the regular season.
The complication with pursuing Achiuwa becomes the fact that New York can option the Bird Rights on the lingering free agent. However, with the Knicks' recent offseason acquisitions, Achiuwa may not be a top priority to New York's offseason plans. The team invested five future draft picks in getting forward Mikal Bridges, which could hamper Achiuwa‘s future in New York.
Cleveland is in a position to acquire more depth to the team’s bench. With rumors of Isaac Okoro on the move, an additional forward would be perfect for the Cavaliers.