Why Larry Nance Jr. Is A Perfect Free Agent Signing for The Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers came into the NBA offseason as a second-apron team, creating plenty of restrictions for how they could improve their roster.
However, Koby Altman has still made a plethora of positive moves, including signing free agent Larry Nance Jr. to a reported veteran minimum contract for next season.
Bringing back Nance to the team he spent four previous seasons on is more than a depth move for the Cavaliers; he's going to be in Cleveland's rotation next season and is a perfect fit for the Wine and Gold.
Cleveland's Increased Frontcourt Depth
The Cavaliers have two of the best big men in the NBA with the duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
However, a flaw that this roster has had over the last few seasons has been the lack of frontcourt depth on the bench.
When Allen or Mobley have been sidelined or in foul trouble over the last few seasons, the Cavaliers have relied on Tristan Thompson to give the team minutes off the bench.
Now, Kenny Atkinson has a true backup big man who averages 6.1 rebounds, half a block, and has a defensive rating of 110 over his 10-year career.
Playmaking Off The Bench
Yes, Nance is primarily a power forward and center, but he's more than just another big man who poses a lob threat or serves as a rim protector.
Nance has proven himself to be a quality playmaker, which is what Cleveland's bench needed after losing Ty Jerome in free agency.
The 32-year-old averaged 1.6 assists with the Atlanta Hawks last season and has built a reputation as a solid passer, too.
There's a lot to like about the idea of Nance controlling the ball in the post and finding Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, or Sam Merrill for wide-open three-pointers.
Larry Nance Jr.'s Floor Spacing
Nance can pass, play in the post, and is a solid defender. However, he can also play away from the key and is a more than serviceable three-point shooter.
Over the last two seasons, Nance has been shooting 43 percent from behind the arc on just over 1.5 attempts per game.
This means he can play alongside either Allen or Mobley, and the paint wouldn't be too crowded.
Having your backup center shoot over 40 percent from long range is a massive advantage, and that's what Nance brings to the roster.
