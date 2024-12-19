Tough Decisions Coming For The Cleveland Cavaliers
Max Strus is nearing a return, which is excellent news for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland's sharpshooter was critical to its success last season, and Strus provides much-needed floor space for the starting lineup.
However, this eventual return does come with its caveats. Kenny Atkinson and the Cavaliers coaching staff have some tough decisions coming, primarily due to their rotations and minutes.
Strus started at small forward in 70 games during the 2023-24 season. He was a great complement to the core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
In Strus' absence, Atkinson has started Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and, at times, Georges Niang in his place. It's not as simple as just sliding Strus back into that starting lineup.
Okoro has been playing the best basketball of his career this season, mainly because he is playing in this starting lineup. Ice is also Cleveland's best perimeter defender, and they need him to defend their opponent's best guard or forward.
Given how well he's played with that group this season, it would be hard to justify moving Okoro out of the starting lineup upon Strus' return.
Atkinson has been open about wanting to utilize Cleveland's depth. Before the Strus injury and during the preseason, he even admitted he was always open to the idea of using a 10-man rotation.
This could still be an option for Cleveland's head coach with Strus' return, but there are still only 48 minutes in a game. Strus coming back means that someone will lose playing time.
The prime candidates to see their usage decrease in this scenario (in no particular order) are Okoro, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, and Goerges Niang.
These are definitely tough choices for the coaching staff to make. However, they aren't bad problems for a team. A team can always have a little depth, and the Cavaliers are learning that right now.