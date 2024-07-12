What To Watch For During Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Action
The Cleveland Cavaliers kick off the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday afternoon as they take on the Orlando Magic at 4:00 PM EST.
Here’s what to watch for front he Cavaliers’ squad throughout Summer League.
Jaylon Tyson Cavaliers Debut
Cleveland’s first-round pick from this year’s draft will make his Cavaliers debut on Friday. Jaylon Tyson is ready to be difference maker for the Wine and Gold next season and that all starts in Summer League.
There’s a lot to like about Tyson’s game and his offensive potential. So far in practices, he’s been playing multiple positions, including the wing and point guard.
Look for the Cavs to give Tyson in opportunities that allow him to be the primary playmaker on the floor. We saw how well he can create his own shot in college, but Tyson getting his teammates involved during Summer League will be a great preview of his role on the Cavs.
D.J. Burns’ Impact
D.J. Burns became an overnight sensation during the NCAA Tournament when he led NC State to an improbably Final Four. He went undrafted, but the Cavaliers were able to sign him to the Summer League roster.
Burns was intrigued by the Cavaliers organization because of the way they use their bigs, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Based on how Burns plays in Summer League, there could be a spot open for him on the roster via a two-way contract. It’s no secret that the Cavs need another big man, and Burns could certainly fill that need.
Luke Travers Looking To Make Jump
Luke Travers, Cleveland’s second-round pick in 2022, made it clear during media availability that his goal is to become an NBA role player. He
Expect Travers to be the the gritty player who’s always diving for loose balls, making an extra effort to grab rebounds, and convert the hustle play. Doing the little things is what he’s trying to do to separate himself from the pack and take the next jump to being and NBA player.