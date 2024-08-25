These Teams Have Interest In Acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, Per Report
Isaac Okoro remains a restricted free agent with just a few weeks before training camp starts, and he and the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly had minimal talk with each other this offseason.
Recent reports also indicate that the Cavs could look to trade Okoro sometime within the next month. There's already a list of emerging teams that could have an interest in trading for the 3-and-D wing if Wine and Gold choose to move him.
Per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, "Okoro is likely to pick up his qualifying offer at this point. That would make a sign-and-trade even easier. The Detroit Pistons and former Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff are wildly interested in Okoro. The San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, and Washington Wizards are others identified by Hoops Wire sources."
The Pistons and Wizards are each rebuilding teams that could easily find value in bringing in an athletic 23-year-old who fits their team's overall timeline. Detroit and Washington were both among the bottom five teams in the NBA in terms of defensive rating last season.
San Antonio, on the other hand, is looking to make it back to the playoffs next season, although they have more depth at the wing position already. However, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan have never been known for their defense like Okoro has throughout his career.
The Clippers are the wild card here. Any team could always use another 3-and-D player if it fits within their salary cap. However, they already have players such as Derrick Jones and Terance Mann have a similar skill sets as Okoro.
It'll be interesting to see whether Okoro is on Cleveland's opening night roster or if they do indeed move in within the next few weeks.