What Went Wrong For Cavs In Game 3 Loss To Magic?
Yikes.
Losing by double-digits on the road during the playoffs is one thing. But getting blown out by 39 is inexcusable.
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a commanding grip on this series, but now the Orlando Magic are right back in it with a lot of confidence after dismantling the Wine and Gold in Game 3.
On a surface level, what went wrong for the Cavs is that they couldn’t make a shot, struggled to play defense, and allowed the Magic to do just about whatever they wanted on both ends of the floor.
But J.B. Bickerstaff offered a more in-depth explanation for what caused this monumental loss.
“It was the first quarter. They set the tone," said Bickerstaff.
"They came out and played with a sense of urgency. It started on the offensive glass. We did a good job defensively early, but let them get multiple looks at it. You allow them to catch a rhythm and start to feel the boost. But it was the first quarter where they set the tone and we were chasing them and we couldn’t find it.”
Caris LeVert said that setting the tone early on was a goal the Cavs had set out for themselves being the away team. Clearly, they failed at this objective and cost them the rest of the night.
Bickerstaff stressed that they needed to learn from this game and move on from this game. “It’s one game. Lesson learned. We’ll be better on Saturday,” he said.
Making sure they start Game 4 with more energy and intensity will be a must if they want to return home with a chance to win the series.