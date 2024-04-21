Celtics Legend Unleases Fiery Declaration During Reunion With Bird, McHale
A long line of Boston Celtics legends paved the way for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's success. The most historic franchise in the NBA is now run by those two, but it was founded by greatness.
Bill Russell’s 11 championships set the standard, and Larry Bird kept the magic going. Alongside the likes of Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Cedric Maxwell, and others, Bird’s Celtics were the cream of the crop.
From the well-documented rivalry with Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers to bloodstained battles with Isiah Thoms’ Detroit Pistons, that era of Celtics basketball was one to remember.
Bird, McHale, Parish, and Maxwell reunited in the city they once ran this past weekend. They were at the opening of the new Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Boston. There, they caught up with fans and media alike.
The foursome was utterly dominant when they shared the court together, and McHale reminisced on those times with a smile.
“The combination of this four took the court a lot. We’d play big, we’d play small,” McHale told CLNS Media before getting interrupted by Parish.
But halfway through his statement, Parish cut him off, unleashing a [video contains use of explicit language] not-safe-for-work proclamation.
As Parish used some creative language to describe the foursome’s authority on the court, McHale and Maxwell burst out laughing, with the latter quickly cracking a joke in an attempt to rein his former teammate back in. “This is a family show,” Maxwell said mid-laugh.
It’s not often that Bird comes back to the city of Boston, and a reunion with his teammates was a refreshing reminder of the incredible history of the Celtics organization.
