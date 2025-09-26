Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Makes Unexpected List Ahead of Season
The Boston Celtics are going to have three new starters this season. Out are Jrue Holiday and Kristapos Porzingis for salary cap reasons, and Jayson Tatum remains injured.
That leaves the Celtics with a new-look team heading into this season. With Holiday in Portland, Payton Pritchard is likely going to be the starting point guard.
Pritchard is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, but he's never started a game. Despite that fact, he was on a coveted list before the season started.
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard makes ESPN's top 100 players list
Ahead of this season, Pritchard is on the list of ESPN's top 100 players, coming in at 97 on the list. Pritchard was not on the list heading into last season, understandably so.
Baxter Holmes credits the fact that there is a bigger opportunity for Pritchard this season as a big reason he's on the list.
"The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a career-best 14.3 points per game, but the Celtics are about to enter a gap year with superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined. Which could mean, ultimately, that there should be more of an opportunity for Pritchard, especially with veteran guard Jrue Holiday traded to Portland."
Pritchard's offensive abilities are the main reason why the Celtics believe he is ready for this role. Either he or Anfernee Simons will be the starting point guard, and Pritchard is better defensively.
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is the favorite to start over Simons
The Celtics feel very good about Pritchard's ability to step into a new role.
"Pritchard could even break his way into the starting lineup alongside Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, a potentially potent trio for Boston. The Celtics like to say no one on the team works harder than Pritchard, and, given the circumstances, this could be the season in which he really blossoms."
If Pritchard is able to make a leap up with his game, the Celtics are going to feel great about their team in 2026-27 when Tatum is fully healthy.
Last season, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
