Inside The Celtics

Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Makes Unexpected List Ahead of Season

The Celtics guard makes a surprising list as he likely becomes a starting point guard.

Ryan Stano

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) shoots for three points against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) shoots for three points against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics are going to have three new starters this season. Out are Jrue Holiday and Kristapos Porzingis for salary cap reasons, and Jayson Tatum remains injured.

That leaves the Celtics with a new-look team heading into this season. With Holiday in Portland, Payton Pritchard is likely going to be the starting point guard.

Pritchard is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, but he's never started a game. Despite that fact, he was on a coveted list before the season started.

More news: Celtics Star Plays Critical Role in Bill Nye's Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard makes ESPN's top 100 players list

Ahead of this season, Pritchard is on the list of ESPN's top 100 players, coming in at 97 on the list. Pritchard was not on the list heading into last season, understandably so.

Baxter Holmes credits the fact that there is a bigger opportunity for Pritchard this season as a big reason he's on the list.

"The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a career-best 14.3 points per game, but the Celtics are about to enter a gap year with superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined. Which could mean, ultimately, that there should be more of an opportunity for Pritchard, especially with veteran guard Jrue Holiday traded to Portland."

Pritchard's offensive abilities are the main reason why the Celtics believe he is ready for this role. Either he or Anfernee Simons will be the starting point guard, and Pritchard is better defensively.

More news: New Celtics Signing Could Play Surprise Role, Says Insider

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is the favorite to start over Simons

The Celtics feel very good about Pritchard's ability to step into a new role.

"Pritchard could even break his way into the starting lineup alongside Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, a potentially potent trio for Boston. The Celtics like to say no one on the team works harder than Pritchard, and, given the circumstances, this could be the season in which he really blossoms."

If Pritchard is able to make a leap up with his game, the Celtics are going to feel great about their team in 2026-27 when Tatum is fully healthy.

Last season, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Latest Celtics News

feed

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO