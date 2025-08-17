Celtics Are Most-Watched NBA Team in Stunning Amount of States
The Boston Celtics have historically been one of the best franchises in the league. They compete for championships quite often, and they have had some of the best players in NBA history play for them.
Simply put, the Celtics are one of the two most iconic franchises in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers are the only other team that rivals the history and the success that Boston has.
Because of that history of excellence, the Celtics have a very wide following across the country. They have fans in every single state.
The Celtics are the most-watched team in several US states
The Celtics are one of the most-watched teams in the NBA. In fact, they are the most-viewed team in 27 of the 50 states. The next closest team is the Timberwolves, which have three states.
Boston is a team that interests everyone in the country, even with them being in the Eastern Conference. Nevada even watches them more than every other team.
Perhaps this is why the NBA scheduled the Celtics to have 25 nationally televised games next season, which is way more than any other team that is a borderline playoff contender.
The Celtics are hoping to be title contenders once again in 2026-27 when Jayson Tatum is fully healthy again from his torn Achilles. That's when they will be more relevant nationally.
Watching stars like Tatum and Jaylen Brown play together is something that appeals to a lot of casual basketball fans. Those are two of the best players in the league.
The Boston Celtics have an insane amount of fans
The Celtics have one of the largest fan bases in the NBA, and they have fans who are even international, as well. Boston should continue to be one of the most-watched teams next year.
If Payton Pritchard continues to ascend as a strong point guard, he could become another star player that the Celtics have as a must-watch player on their roster.
The Celtics will always be one of the teams that have the most televised games in the NBA. That will be the case, no matter who is on the roster on a year-to-year basis.
