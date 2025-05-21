5 Changes the Celtics Need to Make in Offseason
Like the last six defending champions before them, the 2024-25 Boston Celtics couldn't advance beyond the second round while attempting to secure a second straight NBA title.
Now, incoming new owner Bill Chisholm faces an historically massive luxury tax bill for the 2025-26 season. Given that Chisholm and his ownership group must be aware that Boston likely has a limited chance to compete for a title as six-time All-Star Boston power forward Jayson Tatum recuperates from a right Achilles tendon tear and surgery, it seems likely that some salaries will be cut.
Still, Chisholm and co. did fork over a sports-record $6.1 billion to purchase the 18-time NBA champs. So it's not as if they couldn't afford to keep this core intact. But should they, after the team's disappointing second round defeat to the New York Knicks — on paper a shallower team?
Here are five big moves Boston should think about heading into what could be a long, hard summer.
1. Trade Kristaps Porzingis
This will likely be a tough move.
The 7-foot-2 big man is an excellent, modern center when healthy, and helped contribute to the Celtics' five-out lineups that proved so lethal during each of the last two regular seasons. Still, in the playoffs, Porzingis absolutely could not stay healthy.
While dealing with a concerning lingering virus this spring, Porzingis became virtually unplayable, and at times apparently struggled to breathe.
Still, when healthy, he's pretty great. The fact that he'll be on an expiring $30.7 million deal next season could hold some appeal to teams looking for cap space in 2026.
2. Let Al Horford Walk
Horford, 38, was a critical contributor to Boston's title run last year — since, you know, Porzingis was hurt for most of the playoffs. Horford started over Porzingis through most of the Celtics' NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks, and submitted high-level two-way play.
Still, he looked old and out of sorts during the 2025 playoffs, and often was outplayed by even Luke Kornet (more on him later). He's an unrestricted free agent this summer, and is openly contemplating retirement.
Boston has long relied on Horford to be its sixth man (despite point guard Payton Pritchard winning Sixth Man of the Year honors this season), and he has proved far more reliable than Porzingis despite his age. Still, it's time for the team to look for a center of the future.
Unless Horford is willing to come back at a fraction of his current $9.5 million salary, it's time to move on.
3. Re-Sign Luke Kornet, Make Him The Second String Center
Kornet, on the other hand, has been trending upwards throughout this season and the playoffs. He enjoyed the single-greatest postseason performance of his life in a series-extending, 127-102 Game 5 victory against the Knicks, notching 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks.
The 29-year-old Vanderbilt product is on an expiring one-year, $2.8 million minimum deal, and could be likely had for a minimal raise.
Unlike Porzingis and Horford, Kornet can't shoot consistently beyond the post. He has limited upside at this stage, yes, but has been a solid contributor and at the right price is worth keeping. The 7-foot-2 big man has been Boston's third-stringer behind Porzingis and Horford throughout these past two seasons. Now, it's time for him to level up.
4. Trade Jrue Holiday
This is easier said than done. The whole point with offloading the Porzingis and — hopefully — Holiday contracts is saving money, but because Boston is currently above the NBA's second luxury tax apron, the team has to enact one-for-one trades.
Still, the Celtics could look to trade Holiday into cap space in exchange for an exception and draft equity, or acquire someone only to flip them again later.
The 34-year-old Holiday, a two-time All-Star, two-time champ, and six-time All-Defensive Teamer, had the worst season of his career in a good long while this past year, while dealing with a "mallet finger" ailment. In 62 healthy games, the 6-foot-4 UCLA product averaged just 11.1 points on .443/.353/.909 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while notably slipping defensively.
5. Trade Sam Hauser
A floor-spacing small forward, Hauser enjoyed a solid regular season, averaging 8.5 points on .451/.416/1.000 shooting splits and 3.2 rebounds. He dealt with an injury in the postseason and played sparingly, averaging just 3.5 points on .417/.333/1.000 shooting splits. That's not ideal, especially when Boston's starters couldn't make a triple in the first two games of the Knicks series, both Celtics losses.
In 2025-26, Hauser will be in the first year of a four-season, $45 million contract he signed with the Celtics. While that deal seems fairly reasonable for an elite long range marksman, on Boston his salary becomes additionally punitive due to its luxury tax implications. Offloading Hauser for some cap relief would be a huge boon for the Celtics. He should hold plenty of appeal around the league.
