Celtics Joe Mazzulla Details What Went Wrong vs Knicks
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reveals what went wrong in the club's shocking six-game second round playoff series loss against the New York Knicks this spring.
The reigning champions entered the playoffs on shaky ground after an impressive encore season, having won 61 regular season contests and secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Several Celtics players were already banged-up heading into the postseason. Four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown had to get injections into his right knee to manage lingering pain, while six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday was dealing with a "mallet finger" ailment for much of the year.
Six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum hurt his wrist during Boston's first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic and had to sit out a game.
Former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis has been grappling with lingering issues from a March virus, getting to the point where he had trouble breathing in Game 5 of the team's series against the Knicks.
Still, it was a surprise that Boston was sent packing quite so soon.
No injury was more devastating than Tatum's right Achilles tendon tear, incurred with the contest close to out-of-hand already in Game 4 against New York and the Knicks headed to a 3-1 series edge.
After New York's Game 6 closeout victory, head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke with Noa Dalzell of CLNS during his postgame presser about the disappointing end of the Celtics' 2024-25 season.
“I didn't see anything different. I saw something better throughout the season. Our guys had the right mindset and the right process towards going after it,” Mazzulla said. “We just ran into a great team in the second round. They got the best of us."
New York obliterated Boston, 119-81, in the closeout game. Things went about as badly as they possibly could after a resilient 127-102 Celtics win in Game 5. Brown fouled out in the third quarter, no one could make a jumper, and the Knicks' defense looked better than it had all season.
"Like I said, to me it's about the mindset and the process the guys had throughout the season," Mazzulla said. "I thought they really went after trying to achieve something that obviously is extremely difficult. I thought they went after that, and when you go after something, this is the price you pay.”
