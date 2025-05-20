Celtics' Derrick White Drawing Interest From Western Conference Powerhouse
The Boston Celtics are a team that is going to have to make a lot of changes now that they have been eliminated from the playoffs. With Jayson Tatum hurt, all things are on the table.
Tatum tearing his Achilles tendon very well might close Boston's title window. He is going to miss most of next season because of that injury, and that means a lot of changes could be coming to this team.
With the giant luxury tax bill that the Celtics are facing this offseason, they could be looking to offload some players. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been discussed as the most likely players to be traded, but they aren't the only ones.
Read more: LeBron James Says Celtics Lost to Knicks for Brutal Reason
The Celtics have another player who is garnering interest from other teams. That player is Derrick White. White has shown that he can be a very versatile player.
White has generated some interest from the Golden State Warriors and could be someone that the Warriors look at.
White is starting to get some buzz that he could be one of the many pieces that the Celtics decide to trade. It would take a lot for the Celtics to want to trade him, though.
Boston loves what he is able to do on the defensive end, as well as driving to the hoop. His versatility with the rest of the roster is something that the Celtics absolutely love.
The Celtics would much rather ship out Holiday or Porzingis instead of White, but they might not have much of a choice if they want to accumulate future assets.
More Celtics news: Celtics President Brad Stevens Addresses Rumored Offseason Changes
How new owner Bill Chisholm navigates the upcoming tax bill will give fans an insight into how he intends to run the team. He is a massive Celtics fan, so he wants to keep as many good players as possible.
Still, it becomes impossible at some point to keep all of these players. They simply cannot afford to keep this many big contracts on a single team.
Tatum's injury could end up being a turning point in this franchise's history. How many changes are coming this summer will depend on Chisholm's appetite to eat a massive tax bill.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Shares Shocking Admission Following Playoff Exit
Celtics President Brad Stevens Shares Update on Kristaps Porzingis After Illness
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.