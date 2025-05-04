Biggest X-Factors For Celtics Entering Series vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics will enter their second-round series with the New York Knicks well-rested after finishing off the Orlando Magic in five games. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will obviously be huge factors in the playoffs going forward, other players could step up and significantly impact the series.
The stars helped lead the team over the Magic in round one, but the role players will need to help out more if the team wants to advance to the conference finals. Here are the role players who seem destined to step up and tilt the series in favor of the Celtics.
1. Kristaps Porzingis
As the starting center, Porzingis provides something not many other players in the entire league, never mind players on the Celtics, provide in any given game.
At over seven feet and his unicorn skill set, Porzingis is an x-factor in any given series. Add on to him being drafted by the Knicks, and this could be a bounce-back series for Porzingis.
The Knicks don't have great defense at center with Karl-Anthony Towns, so Porzingis should have a much easier time than against the Magic. He struggled mightily against them, missing his usual money post-up shots and open three-pointers.
However, with plenty of rest, he should be ready to go and make his former team pay yet again.
2. Jrue Holiday
How the Celtics defend Jalen Brunson will be a huge part of them winning the series, and Holiday is likely to be the primary defender on him. The beauty of the Celtics roster is that multiple guys are capable of guarding Brunson, but Holiday on both ends of the floor can be an x-factor.
He missed some time during the Magic series, so he should be ready and refreshed for the coming series. His veteran presence was sorely missed, with the Celtics looking a bit lost at times on both ends of the floor without Holiday's steady presence.
If he can make things difficult for Brunson, he will have a huge impact on the series.
3. Payton Pritchard
Pritchard, given his size, has struggled a bit in the past in the playoffs. However, the Knicks do have some smaller guards he matches up decently well with.
Both Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cam Payne are all smaller point guards who aren't mismatches, at least size-wise, for Pritchard. That means he can play more significant minutes in this series.
If Pritchard can hold his own on defense, he becomes extremely valuable for the Celtics. Pritchard's scoring off the bench was vital for the Celtics during the regular season, and it should be vital in this series.
