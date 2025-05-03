Celtics Have Almost Unfair Advantage Heading Into Series vs Knicks
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are set to continue their title defense with a second-round playoff tilt against the New York Knicks.
While Boston cruised to a five-game victory over the offensively-impaired Orlando Magic, New York had to battle through six hard-fought games to survive the chippy young Detroit Pistons.
The Celtics are clear favorites to advance to their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference Finals berth. While the Knicks sport a very talented starting five — All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, All-Defensive Team wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, and swingman Josh Hart — the club cannot hope to match either Boston's depth (and subsequent versatility) nor its two-way ability.
While all of the Celtics' six best players (Al Horford being the sixth, with apologies to Sixth Man of the Year point guard Payton Pritchard) are high-level two-way talents, Brunson and Towns are both somewhat limited on defense. Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart are both solid on both sides of the ball, but don't have the scoring acumen of Boston's top non-All-Star players.
In a fresh preview of this impending semifinal series, Justin Turpin of WEEI 93.7 FM Boston writes that Boston has a massive edge on New York in one key respect.
This year, the Celtics swept their regular season series against the Knicks, 4-0.
"Against New York this season, the Celtics averaged 125 points per game, those numbers bode well for Boston," writes Turpin. "The Celtics are 14-1 when scoring 125+ points (32-3 when they score 120+)."
When Boston's offense heats up, the club is just tough to keep pace with for rival franchises. The Knicks, generally, have an elite offense.
The Knicks' 118.5 offensive rating was the fifth-best of any team this regular season, while their 115.8 points scored per game was the ninth-best.
Still, things have shifted a bit in the postseason, as far as the Celtics' offensive profile goes.
One area where Boston has notably dipped is in its 3-point shooting in the playoffs so far. While the Celtics' 48.2 triple tries per night were nearly six attempts clear of the closest club (the Golden State Warriors' 42.4), they attempted just 31.2 long range takes in their first round playoff series, just the 12th best among the 16 first round playoff squads. The Knicks took even fewer, with 30.0 trey tries.
