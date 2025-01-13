Blake Griffin Praises His Time With Celtics Over Clippers, Nets
The Boston Celtics are notorious for having one of the most dynamic and loyal fan bases in the world of sports. The connection between the players and the fans in TD Garden is special and has been a major catalyst for the growth and popularity of the NBA over the years.
Former Celtic and six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin recently recalled his experience with the team during the 2022-2023 season, showering the entire organization with lots of praise.
“I love Boston,” Griffin said. “I love those guys. I was so happy for them when they won. That is like a different experience. When you playing as an opponent there is one thing. You go play there, all those are people rocking with you who used to just be yelling crazy (expletives) at you."
More Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis Offers Brutally Honest Take on Celtics' Recent Slump
"You have to understand," Griffin continued. "I played in Los Angeles for the Clippers, I played in New York for the Nets. It’s a Lakers town. It’s a Knicks town. That was the first time I really played for a team where everybody in that city is rocking with you."
"I went out to dinner 10 times. No check.” Griffin said.
Griffin spent 13 seasons in the NBA, being picked first overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft. Since then he played for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and most recently the Boston Celtics.
When Griffin joined the Celtics, he was nearing the end of his career. He was a solid option off the bench for the Celtics averaging 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He appeared in 41 games for Boston, but his mental health was beginning to take a toll on him. He was no longer the most dominant player on the floor, as he was once known for his high flying, acrobatic finishes at the rim. Boston was the perfect place for Griffin to finish his final seasons in the NBA.
“I thought about it,” Griffin said. “I had nine surgeries in my career. Every surgery, it takes a little bit longer to get back from. My last one was a noticeable. I step on the court, and I can’t do the things that I want to do. I can see it happening. I can’t do the things that I want to do. It takes a toll.”
More Celtics: Celtics Have Already Matched Unfortunate Loss Total From Last Season