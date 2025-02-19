Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends All-Star Guard to Celtics to Extend Championship Window
The Boston Celtics have been one the better teams this decade, and they proved it last season when they won their 18th title in franchise history.
After nearly two decades of falling short, they finally got over the hump last season when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games to finally hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.
However, the Celtics don't just want to stop there. They have all the tools to go back-to-back this season, and anything short of that will be a disappointment.
The Celtics are not just winning for the next handful of seasons but for years to come. Boston has a lot of things on their side to do just that, but a massive trade this summer could propel them into the team to beat into the next decade.
One name that could be on the move this summer, at least according toHoward Beck of The Ringer NBA show, is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, which is a name to watch for on the trading block.
"I'm constantly checking in with executives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn't see, what's next, and in this league you are always, always, always on the lookout for who's the next wave of stars that are going to be dealt, right?" Beck shared during a Saturday appearance on The Ringer NBA Show podcast.
"And somebody out of the blue said, 'keep an eye on Ja (Morant) this summer."
The Celtics could throw their hat in the ring for Morant, and Dean Simon of Sporting News said Boston would need to include their champion-guard, Jrue Holiday, in the deal.
"In a potential deal for Boston, the franchise would likely have to part with a beloved, core piece of their title-winning group from 2024 Jrue Holiday to make a trade work financially.
While it would be tough to let go of a generational defensive talent like Holiday, he'll have the opportunity to accept a $37 million player option for 2027-28 at 37 years old with the Celtics if he were to be kept."
Morant would lift the Celtics into a dynasty or at least a potential dynasty. With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Morant all under 30, this team could be a force to be reckoned with for at least the next seven years.
Letting go of Holiday wouldn't be easy, but it would be a no-brainer move as he is set to be 35 years old when the 2025 NBA Finals commence.
